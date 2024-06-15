Kate Middleton Makes First Public Appearance Since Diagnosis

The Princess of Wales has finally made her first public appearance since announcing that she had been diagnosed with cancer.

Kate Middleton, 42, waved to the excited audience as she stepped out on Saturday for the Trooping in Colour parade, the annual military parade held to celebrate King Charles’ birthday. “All set for The King's Birthday Parade,” the official Kensington Palace account tweeted alongside a video of Kate and her children—Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/AFP/Getty Images

It’s been a long time since we last saw the princess. Middleton was the subject of viral internet frenzy earlier this year after people began to realize that she hadn’t been seen in public since December. On March 22, she revealed that she had been diagnosed with cancer after a planned abdominal surgery in January.

On Friday, we got the first glimpse of Middleton when she released a new portrait taken by Matt Porteous. Standing in a casual blazer and jeans outdoors in Windsor, it marked the first shot we saw of the royal since her announcement. A personal letter from Middleton was also shared, as well as an update that she will continue treatment for “a few more months.”

James Veysey/Shutterstock

In the letter, Middleton said she does “hope to join a few public engagements over the summer,” but also noted that health-wise, she is “not out of the woods yet.”

“I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty,” she wrote. “Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal.”

But the princess seemed in good spirits as she waved to the crowd from a state carriage, the Glass Coach. Following the parade, Kate, William and their children joined King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the military flyover. Charles was also diagnosed with cancer this year, but has returned to his public duties.

Kate’s First Appearance Outfit

The former duchess has been a fashion icon since she first entered the public eye, and her appearance on Saturday only further proved her status. For Trooping in Colour, Middleton wore a chic white midi dress with contrasting black trim by Jenny Packham with a matching hat by Philip Treacy, while the young royals were dressed in tailored blazers.

James Veysey/Shutterstock

Middleton wore her hair in a braided updo, and accessorized with a pair of diamond earrings and coordinating white pumps.