Prince William is sharing new details about his wife and only daughter. On June 5, the Prince of Wales visited Portsmouth, England to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the D-Day Landings, where he was quizzed about Charlotte’s whereabouts.

Per The Independent, the heir to the throne was introduced to the great-granddaughter of the British soldier, Captain Alastair Bannerman. “Did you like the Red Arrows?” William asked, before the woman accompanying the youngster said, “I think she was going to ask you where Charlotte was.”

“Charlotte's at school!” the senior royal said, revealing that she’s “got exams.” He continued, “Yes, she had tests. She wasn't looking forward to the school day.” Crossing his fingers, William added, “Hopefully it's all gone well.”

The Prince also shared an update on his wife, Kate Middleton, who announced her cancer diagnosis in March. In a video filmed at the D-Day anniversary service, a veteran asked William if his wife was “getting any better” amid her treatment. “Yes,” he replied. “She'd have loved to be here today.”

William’s latest Princess Charlotte update comes after the young royal celebrated her ninth birthday on May 2. To mark the occasion, the Prince and Princess of Wales continued a long-standing tradition and released a brand new photo of their daughter.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Princess Charlotte of Wales. Mark Cuthbert/UK Press/Getty Images

Photographed by Middleton in Windsor, the birthday portrait shows a smiling Charlotte posing alongside some flowers. “Happy 9th Birthday, Princess Charlotte! Thank you for all of the kind messages today,” the couple captioned the photo.

William also spoke of his only daughter while stopping by a school in the West Midlands, England, in April. Speaking to students during the royal visit, the future King shared Charlotte’s favorite joke.

“Knock Knock,” he said, prompting school students to ask, “Who’s there?” When William replied “Interrupting cow,” the students again asked, “Interrupting cow who?” — to which he replied with the punchline, “Mooo.”