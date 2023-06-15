Kate Middleton reacted in the best way when she was interrupted by a little one’s rather large burp. On June 15 during a visit to the Riversely Park Children’s Centre in Nuneaton, England, she spoke with a group when a baby being burped in an orange onesie released a mighty belch. The Princess of Wales responded, “Well done, you!” to the baby while the rest of the group laughed. “It’s always really reassuring when you spend ages trying to get them to burp,” she added, facing the woman holding the baby. The Telegraph reporter Victoria Ward shared the now-viral video on Twitter, writing: “It’s not every day that the Princess of Wales is interrupted by a massive burp.” Middleton, a mother herself, shares Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with Prince William.

During her visit, the Princess of Wales also met with the clinic’s staff and spent time with children from nearby schools, according to the BBC. “Lovely chatting with the wonderful health visitors and mums playing a part in creating a nurturing environment for so many children and parents at the Riversley Park Children's Centre in Nuneaton,” the royal’s official Instagram account about her visit read. “Health Visitors are such an important support for new parents from pregnancy through to children starting school.”

Middleton has long been vocal about supporting new parents. “Nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother,” she said in 2017, as part of her and Prince William’s “Heads Together” campaign. “It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together. Your fundamental identity changes overnight. You go from thinking of yourself as primarily an individual, to suddenly being a mother, first and foremost.”

More recently, in February 2022, she mentioned how “there is so much joy and happiness associated with having a newborn baby,” that people don’t always “talk about the worry or anxiety that comes with having a newborn.”