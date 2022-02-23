Why George, Charlotte, & Louis Were So Jealous Of Kate Middleton's Latest Trip

A royal tour is never short of media coverage, but talk of a potential fourth royal baby? Well, that is a whole other thing entirely. During a visit to Copenhagen’s Children’s Museum as part of her royal tour to the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood in Denmark, Kate Middleton admitted that she always feels broody after spending time around babies.

“William always worries about me meeting under one-year-olds,” she confessed to parents, per Metro, adding that she always returns “wanting another one.” The Duke and Duchess have three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. “There is so much joy and happiness associated with having a newborn baby, but people don’t actually talk about the worry or anxiety that comes with having a newborn,” she confessed.

Kate is visiting Denmark to meet and learn from health workers and academics about their world-leading approach to early childhood development though play. A whistle-stop royal tour, if you will, to gather research for the Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood which was set up in June 2021 as part of the Royal Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The centre focuses on the impact that the early years wield, promoting high-quality research and developing campaigns to facilitate positive change.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

While visiting the Lego Foundation PlayLab at University College Copenhagen, the Duchess of Cambridge revealed that her children were envious of her trip. “My children were very jealous that they weren’t coming to see the Lego Foundation. They were like, ‘hang on, there’s Lego and we’re not coming?’” To soothe (or add to) their envy, the Duchess took a ride on one of the slides.