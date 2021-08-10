Yet Another Woman Roasted The Hell Out Of Blake On The Bachelorette

One of the most stressful parts of any relationship can be meeting your partner’s parents. And when Blake met Katie’s family on The Bachelorette, it was so stressful that fans could feel it at home.

Brutal doesn’t being to describe the interaction Blake had with Katie’s aunt, who spent the afternoon grilling him in a manner that resembled a lioness stalking its prey. Their meeting started kindly enough, Blake shared a big hug with Katie’s mom Rhonda Lee... and that’s kind of where any smooth sailing ceased. Katie’s aunt Lindsey, who Katie described as being like a sister, openly opted not to hug Blake and instead made it clear that she only wanted to shake his hand. To that point, it seemed like sort of a quirky way to razz a potential new family member, unfortunately for Blake, it was a sign of things to come.

Blake brought flowers, which Aunt Lindsey couldn’t have cared less about.

During their conversation, Lindsey let Blake have it.

Seriously, Aunt Lindsey just did not let up.

They even let Blake know that they were aware of his several appearances on the show.

Not to be outdone, Katie’s mom wasn’t entirely enthused about Blake either.

Although it was undeniably entertaining, some audience members were a little turned off by the hostility.

In the end, some people couldn’t help but image how Greg would have faired under those conditions.

Ultimately, Blake survived his encounter with Katie’s family, hopefully for the better. Should he and Katie work out, I’m sure he’ll be spending a lot more time with Lindsey and Rhoda Lee in the future.