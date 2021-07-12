Everything To Know About Katie Thurston's Family

Katie Thurston has proven to be a capable Bachelorette in her several weeks as the franchise’s lead, having navigated the men’s skeptical intentions, wild rose ceremonies, and late-arriving contestants. She’s now past the midway point of her season and rapidly approaching a potential engagement. Which means that soon enough, it will be time for hometowns. Katie didn’t make it far enough on Matt James’ Bachelor season for fans to meet her family, but they certainly will before she makes her final rose pick. Here’s everything to know about the rest of the Thurston brood.

Katie’s Childhood

Katie was born in Lynwood, Washington, right near the heart of the Pacific Northwest. It’s a mid-sized town about 25 minutes outside of Seattle, where Katie currently lives. As one of Emerald City’s now-celebrity residents, Katie was recently given the opportunity to throw out the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game, as well as give a tour of the arena for the city’s new hockey team, the Seattle Kraken.

Katie’s Siblings

Katie hasn’t spoken much about her siblings on The Bachelor and Bachelorette. In fact, the only time she’s really referenced a sibling was in an Instagram video advocating for vaccinations. She listed off a couple reasons as to why she was excited to get vaccinated — and more specifically, who she was getting vaccinated for. She mentioned her sister, who is pregnant; her nieces and nephews, who are still in school; and her grandparents. She also mentioned her mom, who’s an essential worker. Which brings us to...

Katie’s Mom

Katie hasn’t said much about her mother beyond that, though she did discuss sharing a difficult conversation with her. As Katie explained during the men’s therapy-themed group date, she hadn’t yet told her mom about her sexual assault, but did after returning home from filming for The Bachelorette. “It was hard. Even talking about it now, it’s very hard because she feels bad that she wasn’t there for me in that moment and didn’t recognize signs. She felt bad that she wasn’t a safe space for me to go to. And, so, we both got emotional over it,” Katie said on Mike Johnson and Bryan Abasolo’s podcast Talking It Out

Katie has also been very open about her late father. When Sarah Trott made the choice to leave Matt James’ season in order to care for her ailing father, Katie sat down to help her talk through the decision. “My dad passed away in 2012, so I 100% encourage you to be with him,” Katie told Sarah. “If I could get back the minutes I had with him … I understand more than I would like to. Knowing that, yeah, that changes everything. I missed out on my goodbye to my dad, so I would never want that for you.”

Katie also spoke about losing her father during the second episode of her season, when she went on a one-on-one date with Greg Grippo. She explained that their outdoorsy-themed date reminded her of her father, and how he taught her “everything about the outdoors, camping, fishing and making a fire.” Katie went on to speak about how being out in the wilderness was a way to connect with the memory of her father before telling Greg that her dad’s passing “reminds [her] every day how short life is.”

Katie is known for her openness, and every mention of her father is a reminder of the sensitivity and capability that makes her such a great lead.