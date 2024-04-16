Katy Perry just had a major fashion faux pas. On the April 15 episode of American Idol Season 22, the singer took her seat on the judging panel alongside Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan to enjoy performances by this year’s Idol hopefuls. However, all eyes were on Perry when her outfit began falling apart during the show.

While contestant Roman Collins belted out a rendition of “It's A Man's Man's Man's World,” Perry’s Kate Barton-designed metallic crop top came loose. The singer later shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the wardrobe malfunction on Instagram, in which a team of the show’s crew frantically try to fix the broken top.

“I need my top to stay on,” Perry says in the video. “If it’s not fixed, this show is going to get more than it wanted.” Offering to help, her Idol co-star Bryan quips, “Hey, I got it!” and grabs a small pair of scissors. “I’m going in,” he adds, before promptly giving up.

Later in the clip, Perry tells host Ryan Seacrest that Collins’ performance “broke my top off,” adding, “I guess it is a woman’s world.” As fellow judges Bryan and Richie joke that Perry’s mishap will attract more ratings, the “Firework” hitmaker is shown holding a pillow over her outfit. “It’s a family show,” she joked.

American Idol judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Recalling her wardrobe mishap with Access Hollywood after the show, Perry said she “wouldn’t call it a malfunction, I’ll just call it an interesting moment on live television.” She continued, “It seems like every season, I’m either tearing the seam of my pants or… I’m just super expressive physically.”

As for the outfit itself, the singer said knew she was taking a risk wearing the garment on live TV. “I just love this outfit so much,” she added. “I knew I was rolling the dice but I was like, who cares?”