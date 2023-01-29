When Orlando Bloom started dating Katy Perry in 2016, he didn’t just find his future wife; he also managed to find a “sister from another mister” for his ex-wife, Miranda Kerr. The two women bonded while co-parenting Bloom and Kerr’s now-12-year-old son, Flynn, and their relationship is so strong that Perry was the one to introduce Kerr as the model-turned-entrepreneur received the Excellence in the Arts Award at the 20th G’Day USA Arts Gala on Saturday, Jan. 28.

During the event, which celebrates Australian excellence in the United States, Kerr captured highlights to show off via Instagram stories. There were several sweet interactions with Perry, from when they greeted each other to when they sang Peter Allen’s “I Still Call Australia Home” on stage together. Perhaps the best moment, though, was when Perry presented Kerr’s award.

Wearing a gold skirt-and-bra-top set, the “Smile” singer plugged Kerr’s Kora Organics, saying that her look was inspired by the beauty brand’s Turmeric Glow Moisturizer. She called it her “all-time favorite facial moisturizer in the whole world” and credited Flynn with introducing her to it. Perry went on to heap praise on her co-parent, calling Kerr “my sister from another mister, my health and wellness guru, and the heart of our family.”

The Kora Organics founder posted footage of her reaction as she sat next to her husband, Evan Spiegel, whom she married in May 2017. In it, she chuckles at the “sister from another mister” description and gives a playful shrug as the audience laughs, too. Kerr’s expression looks especially touched when Perry calls her “the heart of our family.”

Afterward, the model showed her appreciation in text over the reaction Instagram story. “Wouldn’t have wanted anyone else to introduce me tonight @katyperry,” she wrote.

Kerr, who split from Bloom in 2013, previously opened up about her close relationship with Perry while appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show in November 2020. “I adore Katy, and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone that makes his heart so happy,” she explained, “because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy father and a happy mother, it’s just the most important thing.”

Kerr noted that she’s “so grateful” the couple found each other and that she found her “incredible husband” in Spiegel. They “all really respect each other,” which helps them find compromises and work together for “what is the best for [their] whole family.” At the heart of it is always thinking “of what is the best thing for Flynn,” she said.

All that respect and compromise appears to be paying off, one moisturizer recommendation and awards show introduction at a time.