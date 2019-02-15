Valentine's is the day to either feel really mushy or really jealous. It's also the time for big announcements — pregnancies, engagements, maybe even break-ups. But this day-after-Valentine's announcement really came out of the blue. Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been an on-again-off-again couple over the years, and both have been very lowkey about their love lives in recent years, having very publicly gone through some pretty bad relationships. That might make this news all the more sweeter, as Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirmed their engagement with an Instagram post, and it's already melting hearts.

Bustle reached out to representatives of Perry and Bloom for comment, and will update the post if we receive a response. The Daily Mail also reports that Perry's mother, Mary Hudson, posted a picture on her Facebook this morning saying "look who got engaged last night."

I felt for sure Bloom was the one for Perry when they filled up 2016 and 2017 with their love. My timeline was regularly dotted with Perry-Bloom cuteness, including that time they made out at an Adele concert on Valentine's Eve in 2016, as the Daily Mail reported. There were numerous reports of similarly adorable gestures, which is why I felt a little perplexed when the couple reportedly broke up on Feb. 28, 2017. Their reps issued a joint statement to People Magazine on that date, declaring that: "Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time." So, how did they get from there to engaged?

Rumours that the couple were back on again came on Jan. 4, 2018, when a Katy Perry fan Twitter posted a photo of them together getting all cosy in the Maldives.

