It’s Katy Perry’s world and we’re lucky to be living in it. After a two-year music hiatus, the singer and former American Idol judge released her much-anticipated new single “Woman’s World” on July 11, the first cut from her upcoming seventh studio album, 143.

Reminiscent of her earlier pop hits like “Last Friday Night” and “California Gurls,” the song was co-written by Perry and Chloe Angelides. Speaking recently with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, the singer said she penned the “empowering” track while “feeling really connected to my feminine divine.”

The theme of femininity is front and center of the song’s accompanying music video, which also dropped on July 11. Directed by Charlotte Rutherford, the eccentric “Woman’s World” visuals see Perry reimagine the famous Lunch Atop a Skyscraper portrait, strut down city streets in Mechanical legs, hitch a ride in a monster truck with Youtuber Trisha Paytas, and hang off the side of a helicopter while screaming “I’m Katy Perry.”

The singer’s army of “KatyCats,” as she lovingly calls them, has quickly declared “Woman’s World” an “iconic bop.” But what do the lyrics actually mean?

“Woman’s World” Meaning

Perry’s latest release serves as a powerful celebration of womanhood, describing women as “superhuman,” “strong,” and “heaven-sent” throughout.

Katy Perry in her Woman’s World music video. CYNTHIA PARKHURST

The dance-pop track also highlights the growing influence of women in modern society. “Open your eyes, just look around and you'll discover, you know. It’s a woman’s world,” she belts out in the pre-chorus.

Speaking on Apple Music 1, Perry noted that “Woman’s World” is her first major solo release “since becoming a mother” to her daughter Daisy Dove. In the song, she seems to reference being a mom and her daughter, who she shares with Orlando Bloom, with the lyrics, “She's a mother” and “She was born to shine.”

“Woman’s World” Lyrics

It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be livin' in it

Sexy, confident

So intelligent

She is heaven-sent

So soft, so strong

She's a winner, champion

Superhuman, number one

She's a sister, she's a mother

Open your eyes, just look around and you'll discover, you know

It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be livin' in it (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be livin' in it (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

You better celebrate'

Cause, baby, we ain't goin' away (Oh)

It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be livin' in it (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

Fire in her eyes

Feminine divine

She was born to shine

To shine, to shine, yeah

She's a flower, she's a thorn

Superhuman, number one

She's a sister, she's a mother

Open your eyes, just look around and you'll discover, you know

It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be livin' in it (Uh-huh, uh-huh)

It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be livin' in it (Uh-huh, uh-huh; you better)

You better celebrate (Celebrate)

'Cause, baby, we ain't goin' away (Oh)

It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be livin' in it (Uh-huh)

Lucky to be livin' in it(Woo, uh-huh)

Lucky to be livin' in it

That's right

It's a woman's world (Uh-huh)

And you're lucky to be livin' in it(Uh-huh)