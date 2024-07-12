Music
Katy Perry's “Woman's World” Lyrics, Explained
The song seems to reference her daughter, Daisy Dove.
It’s Katy Perry’s world and we’re lucky to be living in it. After a two-year music hiatus, the singer and former American Idol judge released her much-anticipated new single “Woman’s World” on July 11, the first cut from her upcoming seventh studio album, 143.
Reminiscent of her earlier pop hits like “Last Friday Night” and “California Gurls,” the song was co-written by Perry and Chloe Angelides. Speaking recently with Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe, the singer said she penned the “empowering” track while “feeling really connected to my feminine divine.”
The theme of femininity is front and center of the song’s accompanying music video, which also dropped on July 11. Directed by Charlotte Rutherford, the eccentric “Woman’s World” visuals see Perry reimagine the famous Lunch Atop a Skyscraper portrait, strut down city streets in Mechanical legs, hitch a ride in a monster truck with Youtuber Trisha Paytas, and hang off the side of a helicopter while screaming “I’m Katy Perry.”
The singer’s army of “KatyCats,” as she lovingly calls them, has quickly declared “Woman’s World” an “iconic bop.” But what do the lyrics actually mean?
“Woman’s World” Meaning
Perry’s latest release serves as a powerful celebration of womanhood, describing women as “superhuman,” “strong,” and “heaven-sent” throughout.
The dance-pop track also highlights the growing influence of women in modern society. “Open your eyes, just look around and you'll discover, you know. It’s a woman’s world,” she belts out in the pre-chorus.
Speaking on Apple Music 1, Perry noted that “Woman’s World” is her first major solo release “since becoming a mother” to her daughter Daisy Dove. In the song, she seems to reference being a mom and her daughter, who she shares with Orlando Bloom, with the lyrics, “She's a mother” and “She was born to shine.”
“Woman’s World” Lyrics
It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be livin' in it
Sexy, confident
So intelligent
She is heaven-sent
So soft, so strong
She's a winner, champion
Superhuman, number one
She's a sister, she's a mother
Open your eyes, just look around and you'll discover, you know
It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be livin' in it (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be livin' in it (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
You better celebrate'
Cause, baby, we ain't goin' away (Oh)
It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be livin' in it (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
Fire in her eyes
Feminine divine
She was born to shine
To shine, to shine, yeah
She's a flower, she's a thorn
Superhuman, number one
She's a sister, she's a mother
Open your eyes, just look around and you'll discover, you know
It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be livin' in it (Uh-huh, uh-huh)
It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be livin' in it (Uh-huh, uh-huh; you better)
You better celebrate (Celebrate)
'Cause, baby, we ain't goin' away (Oh)
It's a woman's world and you're lucky to be livin' in it (Uh-huh)
Lucky to be livin' in it(Woo, uh-huh)
Lucky to be livin' in it
That's right
It's a woman's world (Uh-huh)
And you're lucky to be livin' in it(Uh-huh)