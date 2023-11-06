Katy Perry’s daughter, Daisy Dove, is going viral after making her adorable first public appearance.

During the final show of Perry’s Las Vegas residency PLAY on Nov. 4, the singer paused her set and gave a shout-out to her 3-year-old daughter, who she welcomed with fiancé Orlando Bloom in Aug. 2020.

“Daisy! I love you so much,” Perry said, as Daisy Dove was shown on a big screen wearing a Minnie Mouse costume. “You're my best friend, I'm so glad you're here.”

Later in the show, Perry praised Bloom for being “an incredible support system” and “an amazing father,” before recalling Daisy Dove’s birth.

“When I met her, it was like all the love I was ever searching for finally showed up. She made me whole.” She continued: “This show is for everyone's inner child and for the hope that maybe if we could all see life through the eyes of a child, we would be free.”

Daisy Dove Is Going Viral

Footage of the adorable exchange was captured by fans at Perry’s Vegas show, many of whom pointed out the youngster’s resemblance to her pop star mom.

“She looks just like her mama!” one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “This is the cutest thing I have ever seen,” one user commented. “That was such a special speech,” another fan also wrote, while one user joked that her speech left them “emotionally wrecked.”

Meanwhile, one fan also shared footage of Bloom dancing with daughter Daisy as Perry performed the 2016 hit “Chained to the Rhythm.”

Perry opened up about motherhood during a 2022 interview with People, revealing that Daisy Dove is a “combination of both me and her father.”

“We are fearless with lots of chutzpah and just big characters. So the combination of us both is definitely coming out,” she added at the time.

Harry & Meghan Were At The Show

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were spotted attending the final show of Perry’s Las Vegas residency, which first kicked off at The Theatre at Resorts World in TK.

The Duke of Sussex previously revealed that he and Meghan had developed a friendship with their Montecito neighbors Perry and Bloom.

“Just two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message because he's just down the road and we sort of keep in contact,” Prince Harry shared on the Armchair Expert podcast in 2021.

Meanwhile, Perry attended the coronation of Harry’s father, King Charles III, in May 2023 — during which she also performed a medley of her greatest hits at Windsor Castle.