Joan Vassos’ debut as the first-ever Golden Bachelorette is finally here, and during her Sept. 18 premiere, she will be introduced to Bachelor Nation’s 24 newest recruits. While only one will receive her final rose, it’s worth getting to know the whole bunch. As Joan recently told Bustle, her Golden Bachelor castmates have already been texting and asking for her “leftovers.”

One of the men vying for Joan’s heart (and roses) is 62-year-old Keith Gordon, a self-proclaimed “girl dad” from San Jose, California. Here’s everything to know about Keith from The Golden Bachelorette, including his reported fate on the show. Spoilers ahead!

He’s A Single Dad To 3 Daughters

Keith is a sales director, but his occupation is listed as a girl dad, proving his passion for the role. According to his Golden Bachelorette bio, Keith has spent most of his adult life as a single dad to Ryan, Annika, and Ella.

His Instagram is filled with snaps from their time together, including father-daughter dates to Stagecoach (a time-honored Bachelor Nation tradition) and Outdoor Lands, where Keith and his “favorite middle daughter,” Annika, rocked out to Chappell Roan.

Further proof of Keith’s excellent music taste? His caption on the photo of him meeting Joan on Night 1: “I once believed love would be black and white, but it’s GOLDEN!!!” he wrote, quoting Taylor Swift’s “Daylight.”

As Keith prepares to be an empty-nester, he’s “ready to put himself first and prioritize finding love.” His bio adds, “When Keith falls for someone, he falls hard and fast and is hoping Joan could be the one for him.”

So, could they be a match? Joan told Bustle she’s looking for a partner with a “rich life” and community of his own — and that certainly seems to be Keith. He’s part of a local barbecue group Cue Daddys (“just a bunch of Willow Glen dads who like to smoke and drink,” he writes) and also plays competitive cornhole.

Do Keith & Joan Have A Future Together?

If you’re one for spoilers, there are several about Joan’s season. While Reality Steve hasn’t shared too many in-depth details, he has named the four men who reportedly go on hometown dates with Joan — and unfortunately for Keith fans, he’s not one of them.

But who knows? Between The Golden Bachelor ladies and Golden Bachelorette guys, there are officially enough eligible singles to mingle on a hypothetical (but much-hoped-for) season of Golden Bachelor in Paradise.