Amidst all the engagements and breakups, the strongest relationship in Bachelor Nation might just be between franchise alums and Stagecoach. The Southern California country music festival routinely serves as a gathering spot for new couples and familiar faces alike — and even plays a role in pre-season drama and potential connections.

In other words, Stagecoach is almost required viewing for fully understanding the living, breathing organism that is Bachelor Nation. Fortunately, you don’t need tickets or a cowgirl hat to appreciate all the goings-on. As the festivities kicked off on April 26, Bachelor Nation’s Stagecoach attendees took to social media to capture every stylish moment and surprising reunion.

Joey & Kelsey Had A Couple’s Getaway

After getting engaged on The Bachelor, Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson announced their plans to move to New York together, but the first order of business is travel. Two weeks after attending the Masters in Georgia, they took a couple’s trip to Stagecoach with Patron. Tyler Cameron also stopped by for the festivities.

And because this entire festival is a de facto Bachelor Nation family reunion, it wasn’t too surprising that they were spotted with Maria Georgas at a Drip Lab IV station, via Us Weekly.

Maria Recreated A Dramatic Moment

In addition to reuniting with Joey and Kelsey, Maria had fun with castmate Rachel Nance — and the pair even recreated the “I’ll tell you one day” moment from Joey’s Hometowns rose ceremony.

Maria also got to meet Lana Del Rey, which she described as “everything,” noting that the singer is a Bachelor fan. (In fact, Del Rey previously described it as her favorite TV show.)

Daisy Celebrated Her First Stagecoach

Daisy’s journey with Joey on The Bachelor began with a music festival one-on-one — but as the Season 28 runner-up pointed out on Instagram, she’d never been to this particular event. “Not my first rodeo but my first stagecoach,” she wrote.

So Did Jason Tartick

Given Jason’s beloved Bachelor Nation tenure, it’s hard to believe he hasn’t been to Stagecoach before, but as he wrote on his Instagram story, it won’t be his last. The Bachelorette alum was reportedly spotted at the festival with Tiktoker Kat Stickler, per Us Weekly, just over a week since People confirmed their relationship.

Rachel’s “#Armgate” Left Fans Theorizing

Stagecoach is a popular place to explore new connections, which is what several fans thought Rachel was doing with an April 27 post, in which a tattooed arm was wrapped around her. “About last night,” she captioned the intriguing photo.

“I KNEWWWW IT 😍,” commented Daisy, with Kelsey begging for her Season 28 castmate to “TELL ME MORE.”

Fans had questions, too, but Rachel didn’t reveal anything official. In fact, she followed up on her story sharing that she would tag the identity of the mysterious arm, but joked that it belonged to castmate Lea Cayanan. “Guys calm down it was my arm,” Lea wrote her own post, captioned “#armgate.”

Bachelor In Paradise Stagecoach

Lea also posted several Season 28 alums in a TikTok aptly titled, “Bachelor In Paradise Stagecoach.”

She seemed to confirm a long-simmering theory about the fate of the beachy spinoff, too. “Since we won’t be seeing you this summer, here is a silly TikTok instead,” she captioned the post of Lauren and Allison Hollinger, Maria, Kelsey, Rachel, Jess Edwards, Sean McLaughlin, and herself doing their own Paradise-esque intro clips.