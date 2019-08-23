The imagery for Taylor Swift's new album Lover contains all of the colors of the rainbow. But two colors that Swift sings about on "Daylight" have enraptured fans. And this Lover Easter egg that connects Swift's new album to Red is all about love.

Nearly seven years ago, Swift wrote in the Red liner notes that "real love shines golden," but that her 2012 album was about "red" love — aka, love that was passionate but pretty toxic. Now seven years later, Swift released Lover on Aug, 23 and it contains many songs about her current romantic partner, Joe Alwyn. So it's rather telling — not only regarding their relationship, but also her personal growth — that Swift sings she knows love is golden now in "Daylight," the final track on her new album.

Back when Swift was 22, her fourth album contained hits like "I Knew You Were Trouble" and "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together." While they were perfect sing-along breakup anthems, they certainly didn't describe stable relationships. Yet, now that Swift is a bit older and wiser, she's got better relationships to sing about. "I once believed love would be burning red, but it's golden like daylight," Swift sings on "Daylight" in what appears to be a direct reference to those darker Red-era days.

Tons of other Lover lyrics make it crystal clear that Swift is totally committed to Alwyn. But it's significant that "Daylight" is the final song on the album, since it highlights how the way Swift views love has evolved. Swift was self-aware in the Red liner notes about the type of relationships she had been in. She referred to her "experiences with crazy love" as "the red relationships." She wrote,

"They are the moments you saw sparks that weren't really there, felt stars aligning without having any proof, saw your future before it happened, and then saw it slip away without any warning. These are moments of newfound hope, extreme joy, intense passion, wishful thinking, and in some cases, the unthinkable letdown. And in my mind, every one of these memories looks the same to me. I see all of these moments in bright, burning red."

By the time she released Red, she had time to reflect on the former famous lovers she was singing about — reportedly including people like Jake Gyllenhaal (rumored) and Harry Styles (confirmed). She also wrote in the liner notes, "And there's something to be proud of about moving on and realizing that real love shines golden like starlight, and doesn't fade or spontaneously combust. Maybe I'll write a whole album about that kind of love if I ever find it."

"Daylight" proves she has truly found her golden love, and it seems like Lover is that whole album she promised years ago. Needless to say, fans couldn't be happier for her.

After a "20-year dark night," as Swift calls it on the track, the singer has, apparently, achieved a light-filled type of love for herself with Alwyn. On 2017's Reputation, Swift was already claiming Alwyn's golden abilities when she sang, "My, my love had been frozen/Deep blue, but you painted me golden," on "Dancing With Our Hands Tied." But now she has her album full of golden love and she's never going back to Red again.