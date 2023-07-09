Apparently the father of Keke Palmer’s son doesn’t realize she once wrote a book called I Don’t Belong to You. Her partner, Darius Jackson, came into the spotlight on July 5 for posting a controversial tweet about her sultry outfit in a video of her getting serenaded by Usher. Many people on Twitter were quick to blast him for his misogynistic take, and Palmer herself has seemingly rejected his behavior as well.

In the tweet that started the social media drama, Jackson responded to the serenade video. The footage shows Palmer swaying along with Usher in a sheer Givenchy dress over a black bodysuit, and at the end, Usher tells her, “You’re looking fabulous, baby.” Jackson’s response, on the other hand, was much less approving: “It’s the outfit tho.. you a mom,” he wrote.

Numerous people stepped in to defend Palmer from the outfit-shaming comment. “Don’t date a baddie if you’re gonna be this insecure,” one critic wrote. In a similar vein, another responded, “Tell us you’re insecure without telling us you’re insecure.” Still others blasted him for policing women’s clothing choices, and he also took heat for airing his complaints publicly.

Despite the backlash, Jackson seemed largely unfazed. He doubled-down on his criticism, writing another tweet in defense of his stance. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he wrote.

“This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe.

“I rest my case.”

Palmer, on the other hand, did keep her response mostly private by not directly speaking out about what he wrote. Still, she showed how much she loved her outfit by posting photos on Instagram, writing in part, “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!!”

Two days later, Palmer went on to show just how proud she is to be a mom. She posted a video of her singing to her and Jackson’s 5-month-old baby, Leodis, and described herself as “A MOTHA, through and through!” The Big Boss singer added that her son has “empowered her,” and she directed fans to her site to buy her “I’M A MOTHA” and “Stevie to the bullsh*t” (aka blind to the noise), which fans speculated was her way of disregarding Jackson’s criticism.

What the social media drama means for Palmer and Jackson’s relationship remains to be seen. Jackson removed posts featuring her from his social media and they no longer follow each other, per People, so make of that what you will.