Keke Palmer Welcomed Her First Baby With Boyfriend Darius Jackson
“Hey Son!!!!” she captioned her Instagram post.
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Keke Palmer now has a family of three. On Feb. 27, the Nope star announced that she has given birth to her first child, welcoming a baby boy with boyfriend Darius Daulton Jackson. Palmer shared her new arrival by posting her son’s first baby photos on Instagram, revealing that his name is Leodis Andrellton Jackson, or as she affectionally called him, “baby Leo.”
More to come...