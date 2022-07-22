Keke Palmer is in the midst of promoting the sci-fi horror film Nope, but when it comes to whether she has a boyfriend, the answer is neither “yup” or “nope.” It’s unclear. As of March 2022, Palmer has been dating actor Darius Daulton, the brother of Insecure star Sarunas Jackson, and unlike her prior relationships, they went Instagram-official just a few months after they started dating. The two reportedly first met at Diddy and Issa Rae’s Memorial Day Party in May 2021.

“This is the happiest I’ve ever felt with someone,” Palmer, 28, told Bustle in March 2022 about going public with her relationship. “So why would I go out of my way to hide this person? That’s a lot more work than just living in my life and being in my life.” However, Palmer has since scrubbed Daulton from her Instagram, and he deleted his Instagram profile entirely, which included posts gushing about the True Jackson, VP star, so their relationship status is unclear. Bustle has reached out to Palmer’s representatives for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

In September 2021, Daulton wrote a sweet tribute to Palmer on her 28th birthday, insinuating that they started dating earlier that year. “Never would’ve expected summer 2021 to turn out the way it did but here we are,” he wrote. “You’ve been a blessing from above & i thank you for showing me a lot of feelings i didn’t know i had in me & also seeing me as someone you can finally be yourself to.” Palmer affectionately commented on the post, writing, “I love u thank you.”

Darius Daulton Jackson and Keke Palmer in October 2021. Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment

The two have not commented on their dating status, but it’s possible that they simply decided to take their relationship offline. Contrary to Daulton, Palmer is usually shy when it comes to talking about romance, and won’t force herself to share it on social media as she doesn’t even post much on her Finsta account, which is reserved for family and friends. “I don’t really do relationship stuff online, mainly because I don’t know how I would do it without looking, like, cheesy or something, you know?” she told Harper’s Bazaar in 2020. “When it comes to romance, [posting about it] doesn’t really come naturally to me, so I feel like, why force it?”

The actor’s desire to keep her love life private is also why she tries to avoid dating people in the entertainment industry. “I’ve always had the same philosophy when it comes to dating,” she said. “Not that I wouldn’t give someone a try. But trying to keep my private life outside of my work life, to me, it’s easiest when you don’t date someone with the same career.”