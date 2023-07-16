Beyoncé’s surprise pregnancy reveal at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards required meticulous planning and government-level secret-keeping. When the world learned months later that she and Jay-Z were expecting a girl, however, the announcement was totally off the cuff. “I made a mistake and told the sex of Bey’s baby when she was pregnant with Blue,” Kelly Rowland confessed on the Yeah, I F*cked That Up podcast, recalling the biggest mistake she’s ever made in an interview. “That was the worst moment ever. The worst moment ever.”

Speaking to BANG Showbiz at London’s Cosmopolitan Ultimate Women of the Year Awards in November 2011, Rowland accidentally spilled the beans while answering a question about potential baby shower gifts for her fellow Destiny’s Child member. “I have no idea what I’m going to buy Beyoncé at the baby shower because Jay is going to buy that little girl every single thing possible,” she said at the time, per Complex, not realizing she’d given up top secret info about the baby’s sex. Rowland went on to use the “she” pronoun twice more while sharing her plans to be “on hand for babysitting duties” and bragging that she’s “very good with messy diapers.”

In the July 12 podcast episode, Rowland revealed to host Billy Mann that Beyoncé was “disappointed” by her gaffe but seemed to give herself a harder time than anyone else did. “It was such a mistake. ... It was bad because it was no one’s business,” the “Dilemma” singer continued. “I felt terrible because it’s not my news. It was honestly the worst. It wasn’t my news to share, and I didn’t mean it like that. The ‘she’ just kind of slipped out. I was, like, ‘Uh-oh.’”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

The childhood friends have long moved past the incident, though. In fact, Blue Ivy, who’s now 11 years old, has been making cameos as a backup dancer during her mom’s Renaissance tour, at which Beyoncé pays tribute to “Kelly Rowl’” during her “Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)” performance. Rowland, for her part, was also in attendance at one of the London shows where she got a special onstage shoutout.

She had particularly been looking forward to seeing Blue show off her dance moves during “Black Parade” and “My Power” from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack. “I’m so proud of her. She’s absolutely awesome,” Rowland gushed of her “niece” during a May 31 Today show appearance. The “Motivation” singer isn’t so sure if her own children — Titan, 8, and Noah, 2 — will follow suit and ever perform with her one day, though.

“It’s no pressure,” she added. “Titan is more focused on saving the oceans right now. I will follow him into that journey and help him do it as best I can and surround him with the right people to help him do that as best I can. ... Whatever they’re destined to be, that’s what I want them to become — no pun intended.”