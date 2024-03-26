Kelsey Anderson Says Her Dad Is “Open” To The Golden Bachelor

Kelsey Anderson just found love on The Bachelor, and her father might be next in line. During the show’s March 25 finale, Kelsey won the heart of Joey Graziadei and the couple got engaged after a shocking finale twist.

With Season 28 wrapped, many fans are looking forward to other franchise iterations, including the yet-to-be-announced The Golden Bachelor Season 2. Speaking to People about the possibility of her father, Mark Anderson, starring in the spinoff, Kelsey revealed that her dad isn’t against the idea.

“I think that my dad sees how great Joey and I are together, and he has talked to me about how Joey and I would've never met each other if it wasn't for this show, so he's open to it,” she said, adding that her late mother, who passed away in 2018, would’ve “wanted him to find love.”

Kelsey continued, “She wanted him to be happy and have that partnership after her, so I think that it would be a great push for him to open up to that and to see if he could find love on a TV show.”

The Bachelor fans were first introduced to Kelsey’s father during her hometown date in New Orleans. After the episode aired, some viewers suggested that Mark should be cast as the next Golden Bachelor.

The Bachelor star Kelsey Anderson and her dad. ABC

In her interview with People, Kelsey also joked that she was initially “traumatized” by fans’ response to her father. “There were trap videos that people made about my dad,” she recalled. “Then I decided to take a step back and I was like, ‘You know what? My dad deserves all of this praise and love. He is an amazing dad, and he was an amazing husband to my mom.’”

While The Golden Bachelor Season 2 is yet to be confirmed, the first season was a ratings hit for ABC and saw Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist tie the knot in a live televised wedding. In February, the network announced that The Golden Bachelorette is on the way and will premiere in the Fall of 2024.