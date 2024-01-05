To no one’s surprise, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s Golden Wedding was filled with plenty of tearful moments: from their children’s speeches to their exchange of handwritten vows. But the most fun part of any wedding is, of course, the reception — and because this was a live event, we didn’t get to experience the full extent of the celebration that accompanied “I do.”

For example, as Entertainment Weekly shared, the couple served up custom cocktails that perfectly reflected their Golden Bachelor journey: “Turner into a Mrs.,” “Birthday Suit,” “The Final Rose,” and “One Headlight,” the last being a nod to that precarious drive on their first date.

Fortunately, the rest of the revelry made its way to social media following the event. Wondering what you missed? Here’s a recap of Gerry and Theresa’s Golden Wedding reception.

Their On-Brand Wedding Cake

Gerry and Theresa had a golden wedding cake for their Golden Wedding, according to a video shared by the show on social media. While the metallic theme was a natural choice for the couple’s big day, they don’t necessarily see eye to eye on dessert.

“The major difference between us is that I stay away from sugar, and he loves sugar,” Theresa recently told Bustle. Fortunately, there was room for compromise — including a smaller cake that was “just for the girls.”

The Golden Ladies Were Thriving

Weddings can be a good place to mingle if you’re single, and the Golden Wedding was no exception. Edith Aguirre, one of the alums from Gerry’s season, told Entertainment Weekly that she was “ready to date” and looking for options. “And even if I don’t find someone, I’m taking the waiter or the bartender. I don’t care!”

The outlet’s correspondent Kristen Baldwin also shared a video of the Golden ladies tearing it up to Bruno Mars’ “Marry You” on the dance floor, while ABC posted Theresa dancing to Tina Turner’s “The Best” in her wedding dress.

More Musical Fun

Gerry and Theresa had fun jamming with the guitar player — and according to the show’s Instagram story, the entire crowd sang along to the band’s rendition of “Sweet Caroline.”

Bachelor Nation Assembled

The Golden crowd was front and center, of course, but many other members of Bachelor Nation turned out for the fun event.

One snap shared by ABC showed several seasons’ worth of Bachelor Nation history coming together — including Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar, Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko, Christina Mandrell and Brayden Bowers (engaged earlier that evening!), Joey Graziadei, and Kaitlyn Bristowe.

And if you’re just curious about the food situation (same, always!) Kaity provided the scoop on her Instagram.

Caprese salad, filet mignon, Alaskan halibut, and eggplant parmesan were all on the menu for Gerry and Theresa’s reception dinner.