Kelsey A. From The Bachelor Is Following In This Bachelorette’s Footsteps

According to Kelsey Anderson’s Bachelor bio, the 25-year-old “likes making thoughtful gifts for her partner when she’s in love.” And she seemed to feel the love as early as Night 1, when she brought Joey Graziadei a voodoo doll of himself — tiny tennis racket and all.

Not only does the voodoo doll serve as a handy reminder of Kelsey A.’s hometown of New Orleans, but it might make the pair fall in love. She gave the doll a smooch before handing it over to its new dad. “He’s supposed to help guide you on your new journey, and everything that’s to come,” she said.

So, will the doll guide Joey to hand Kelsey a final rose? That remains to be seen, but in the meantime, here’s everything to know about Kelsey’s journey beyond The Bachelor.

Remembering Her Mom

One of the first things viewers learned about Kelsey is that her mom recently passed away. She looked up to her parents’ love story, and grew in the years following the loss. “Like, I’m now closer with my dad. And I want to start a family of my own,” she said in a confessional. “And I think my mom would like Joey.”

In addition to honoring her mom’s memory, Kelsey uses her Instagram to showcase her love for her hometown, from Mardi Gras to everyday outings, like celebrating her Bachelor debut.

“I love New Orleans,” Kelsey said in her Bachelor introduction package. “It doesn’t feel like anywhere else — there’s so much culture, and music, and good food.” However, she didn’t have much luck with the local dating scene. “I don’t like bad boys. Like, I like boys that treat me right, that are nice.”

Kelsey’s Bachelorette Connection

Kelsey works as a junior project manager, per her Bachelor bio. When she’s not working, she enjoys exploring the city or, sometimes, running it. Kelsey recently announced that she would participate in the Crescent City Classic, a 10k race held every spring.

If it sounds familiar, well, it should! It’s the same race that Charity Lawson and Dotun Olubeko ran as part of their one-on-one date in New Orleans last year. So it seems Kelsey is following in the footsteps of the most recent Bachelorette, albeit indirectly.

Do Kelsey & Joey Stay Together?

Speaking of The Bachelorette, what are the chances Kelsey will take the lead? Or does she and Joey go the distance? Potential spoilers ahead.

Disney/John Fleenor

According to Bachelor Nation blogger Reality Steve, Kelsey does make it quite far. She reportedly travels the world with Joey and co. and makes it to Hometowns and Fantasy Suites. However, Reality Steve writes that Kelsey is Joey’s runner-up.

If so, her exit may be the reason Joey is seen crying in the Bachelor premiere’s flash-forward opening.