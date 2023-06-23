Kendall Jenner seemingly broke the internet during a Season 1 episode of The Kardashians when she attempted to slice a cucumber. Awkwardly holding the vegetable and knife while preparing a snack, Jenner told the cameras: “I’m definitely not a good cutter, so don’t zoom in on me.” A concerned Kris Jenner suggested a chef come and help her, despite Kendall insisting she could handle it herself. While cutting the cucumber, Kendall wondered aloud if “cucumbers have seeds” and admitted she was nervous about the task.

A year after the scene aired, the model just elaborated on the viral moment, telling WSJ. Magazine for its Summer Digital Issue that she was able to slice the veggie without fail or injury.

“Let me just say I successfully cut ‘the cucumber,’” Jenner told the publication. “So if anyone says I cannot cut cucumber, I physically cut the cucumber, and I did it tastefully. I didn’t hurt anybody. So I can cut cucumbers.” Jenner also said she likes to cook for and host friends and family. One of her favorite dishes to prepare is a rice pilaf with herbed chicken and vegetables, a recipe she got from her parents.

When The Kardashians episode aired featuring the cucumber moment in May 2022, Twitter couldn’t look away from the video of Jenner’s techniques. “The way Kendall Jenner cut that cucumber will haunt me,” one fan tweeted at the time. “Seeing how Kendall Jenner cuts a cucumber really makes me feel better about my culinary skills,” another joked. Jenner poked fun at the viral clip that left the internet in awe, calling it “tragic.”

Jenner further played off the fiasco with a Halloween costume as a sliced cucumber. “I’m giving out fruits and veggies tonight,” she captioned the since-deleted Instagram post.

Jenner previously spoke about her culinary skills in an interview with Architectural Digest. “This house has prompted me to spend more time in the kitchen,” she said of her Los Angeles home in December 2020. “I’m always in there trying to up my chef game. At this point, I’m a pretty good cook. Kylie and I were super-lucky to have guidance from our older sisters and a mom who really has her sh*t together.”