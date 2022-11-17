The Met Gala is fashion’s most glamorous and prestigious nights — but the beginning of Kendall Jenner’s 2022 gala was anything but fabulous. On the Nov. 17 episode of The Kardashians, Kendall peed in an ice bucket in her van on the way to the Met Gala, and the footage was shown onscreen. After having a brief panic attack, the model said she needed to drink some water and pee, which would be difficult with the sheer volume of her Prada gown. But when her team noticed an ice bucket, all bets were off.

“That is so mortifying for whoever has to deal with my pee later, I am so sorry,” she said. Luckily, her team took it in stride. “Can we sell it?” one of them asked jokingly. Kendall then instructed someone to turn on music so they don’t hear the sound of her peeing. “This is happening, you guys, this is so mortifying,” she yelped. “Nobody judge me, I love you all. I’m gonna cry.”

The model went on to apologize to Prada for peeing in her custom couture creation, which made things a little messy. “This is so bad, I can’t,” she said. “Prada, I’m so sorry. It’s all over my underwear but who cares? There’s pee on my feet. It’s a fun story that there’s on my foot.”

Kendall Jenner in the Nov. 17 episode of The Kardashians. Hulu

In her confessional, Kendall said peeing in the van was “the best decision I ever made,” considering she wouldn’t have been able to pull off going to the bathroom at the actual event. “I don’t know what I would’ve done when I got inside,” she said. The model went on to detail how she gets panic attacks, explaining that they come and go without notice. “On top of being completely out of breath, thinking I’m missing the carpet, I think I just started to panic and just needed air. The weirdest part about anxiety or panic attacks, they just come sometimes for me. There’s no rhyme or reason, I did not invite it, it just happens.”