Kendall Jenner Is Having A Baby — Horse — Via Surrogate

Kendall Jenner is the only Kardashian-Jenner sibling to not have kids of her own, and while she’s expressed hesitations on becoming a mother just yet in recent months, that’s about to change — kind of. On the Nov. 17 episode of The Kardashians, Kendall announced that she was expecting her first baby horse. Yes, she will be adding a newborn foal to her expanding family of horses.

While getting ready for the Met Gala, Jenner proudly announced to her glam squad that she’s having a baby horse. “I just got the news, it took,” she said, garnering “aww” replies. “Kendall’s like, ‘I’m pregnant!’” her hairstylist joked, before the model stepped in to clarify. “We have an embryo!” she said. “Remember when I asked you for sperm? Jen was like, ‘I really wanna get something great for Kendall for her birthday.’ And I was like, ‘Sperm. Horse sperm.’”

As she explained in a confessional, she’s having a foal “via surrogacy,” meaning she implanted an embryo made with sperm of a stud (i.e. a male horse that is used for breeding) into her own horse to get her pregnant. “It’s really interesting,” she said. “So you buy sperm, you find the stud that you want, like mine was an Olympian.” When producers noted how Kendall has Olympian blood in her thanks to her parent Caitlyn Jenner, who won an Olympic gold medal in 1976 before transitioning, she clarified that it was intentional. “I know, do you think I didn’t think this through?” she asked. “Only Olympians around here.”

Kendall has been horseback riding since she was only 12 years old, when she was gifted her first horse by her parents. At the time, she would also help out a woman who owned several horses. “I rode with this lady from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., rode all her horses for her every day,” she told Vogue in March 2018. But then she entered high school, got a boyfriend, and started modeling, which meant she stopped riding. “Worst thing I ever did,” she said. The reality star now has two horses, Belle and Dylan, who make frequent appearances on their mom’s Instagram.

As for the possibility of having human children, Kendall said during the final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians in March 2021 that she “wants kids badly.” However, she changed her tune when the Hulu series premiered a year later, even shutting down baby talk from her mom Kris in a May episode. “I still have a lot I need to figure out before I can, like, welcome a child into my life,” she said. “I’m still just enjoying life on my own, and I’m OK with that right now.”

For now, a baby horse is all she needs.