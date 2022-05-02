Today is the first Monday in May, and you can feel the excitement of a thousand fashion-lovers in the air, like it’s Christmas morning. In just a few short hours, fashion history will be made.
Ahead of the biggest night in fashion, you can’t help but ponder what — and who — your favorite fashion girlies will be wearing to this year’s Met Gala. And as one of the world’s top supermodels and biggest style icons of the moment, Kendall Jenner’s appearance on the Met steps will be eagerly awaited by all.
A Met Ball regular since her first appearance in 2014, the reality star-turned-model is no stranger to the flashing lights and avant-garde looks that come along with what many refer to as “the Oscars of Fashion.” Almost every time she's attended, Jenner has dropped jaws — going all-out in ultra revealing looks embellished with crystals, sequins, and, once, massive feather plumage. Only twice (at her first Met Gala 2014 and again in 2018) did Jenner sport a more subdued ensemble, giving just as much elegance and style even with the minimalist looks.
With this year’s dress code calling for "gilded glamour,” I predict that Jenner will quite literally dazzle at the 2022 Met Gala. In the meantime, let's take a stroll down memory lane and look back at Kendall Jenner's hautest outfits.