Today is the first Monday in May, and you can feel the excitement of a thousand fashion-lovers in the air, like it’s Christmas morning. In just a few short hours, fashion history will be made.

Ahead of the biggest night in fashion, you can’t help but ponder what — and who — your favorite fashion girlies will be wearing to this year’s Met Gala. And as one of the world’s top supermodels and biggest style icons of the moment, Kendall Jenner’s appearance on the Met steps will be eagerly awaited by all.

A Met Ball regular since her first appearance in 2014, the reality star-turned-model is no stranger to the flashing lights and avant-garde looks that come along with what many refer to as “the Oscars of Fashion.” Almost every time she's attended, Jenner has dropped jaws — going all-out in ultra revealing looks embellished with crystals, sequins, and, once, massive feather plumage. Only twice (at her first Met Gala 2014 and again in 2018) did Jenner sport a more subdued ensemble, giving just as much elegance and style even with the minimalist looks.

With this year’s dress code calling for "gilded glamour,” I predict that Jenner will quite literally dazzle at the 2022 Met Gala. In the meantime, let's take a stroll down memory lane and look back at Kendall Jenner's hautest outfits.

Met Gala 2014: “Charles James: Beyond Fashion” Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Celebrating the theme, Jenner wore a custom strapless Topshop gown with a mermaid skirt to her very first Met Ball. One of the most influential fashion designers of the 20th century, James was known for his structured aesthetic. She nailed it.

Met Gala 2015: "China: Through the Looking Glass" Lars Niki/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images The following year, Jenner showed off some elegant sideboob. She hit the Met steps in a glistening, green crystal gown by Calvin Klein, featuring strappy open sides.

Met Gala 2016: "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star donned another dress with a high neckline and side cutouts. She looked ultra-cool in the blue, white, and beige Versace halter gown.

Met Gala 2017: "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between” George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images Jenner went with a booty-baring La Perla number for ‘17s event. The sexy see-through look, which she paired with matching Louboutins, also featured a large front cutout detail, a thigh-high slit, and an open back that exposed the matching thong she wore underneath.

Met Gala 2018: “Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & The Catholic Imagination” Jackson Lee/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jenner walked the star-studded carpet with the legendary Virgil Abloh, wearing an Off-White jumpsuit complete with sheer white gloves and flared pants. The pure, all-white look was certainly heavenly.

Met Gala 2019: “Camp: Notes on Fashion” Rabbani and Solimene Photography/WireImage/Getty Images Giving old-school Las Vegas camp, Jenner went with Versace again in 2019. She took the pink carpet in a bright orange showgirl look covered in feathers.