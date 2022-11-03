Kim Kardashian’s butt isn’t the only body part with a legacy of its own. On the Nov. 3 episode of The Kardashians Season 2, Kourtney Kardashian said that her sister Khloé’s camel toe is “very famous” and even has a nickname. “Khloé’s camel toe is named Kamille The Camel,” Kourtney quipped in a confessional. It turns out that Khloé has been using the nickname for years, specifically with a K instead of the traditional C to match all of her family’s names.

Khloé even spotlighted her beloved camel toe in a listicle on her former app, writing about nine of Kamille’s best fashion moments and noting that she can outshine even the most jaw-dropping ensembles. “Ain’t no shame in the camel toe game, LOL,” she wrote in 2016. “[Kamille the Camel] steals the spotlight whenever I wear tight jeans, so I had to count down her top fashion moments!”

The topic was first brought up on the new episode when the sisters went out to lunch with Kim. As Khloé walked into the room, Kourtney was immediately enchanted by the presence of her camel toe. “Oh my goodness, look at you,” she said. “The camel is out in full effect. I love it.” However, Kourtney hasn’t always been a fan of Kamille. As she told Nylon in a 2016 interview, she was relieved when Kamille went down in size as a result of her weight loss: “Now that I’ve lost weight, I swear my p*ssy has lost weight too, which I did not know that was an option but thank God!”

In that Nylon interview, Khloé also revealed that Kourtney once bought her cover-ups that didn’t work as well as she’d hoped. “My sister Kourtney did not appreciate [my camel toe], so she bought me these things, they’re almost like a maxi-pad,” she recalled. “It was like falling out of my pants. I was so uncomfortable.” Eventually, Khloé grew to accept Kamille for who she was and demanded that her sister do the same. “We were doing this trampoline … I was like this is the worst time to be wearing this thing while I’m jumping up and down. So I had to remove it. I just said, ‘Kamille’s here. She’s at the class too. Get over it.’” Six years later, Kamille is clearly still making an impact.