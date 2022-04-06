The Kardashian family has a habit of wearing... questionable pants. Pants that run straight into boots, pants with holes big enough to make them look more like shorts — the list goes on and on. Now, Kim is trying to make a combination of all those polarizing looks become a thing and I, for one, am not taking the bait.

Kardashian posted a series of photos on Instagram wearing an ombre, patent, asymmetrical corset crafted by French designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin. Cute, trendy, Bridgerton-inspired — I’m into it. It’s what she wore with the corset that is really stressing me out.

You know those loose threads, typically at the knee, that are the hallmark of intentionally-distressed denim? Imagine a pair of jeans made up only of those threads. I’m cringing trying to imagine putting my leg through them without getting stuck.

Ever-true to her signature style, the barely-there pants show off a lot of skin, giving that bare butt look the Kardashian fam loves. The strings were held together only by a laced seam, giving the whole aesthetic a very early-2000s feel.

The Kardashians are always going to wear polarizing outfits, but this time Kim has gone too far.