Khloé Kardashian Was “Against” Ending KUWTK — But Her Sisters Outvoted Her

Khloé Kardashian didn’t want to end Keeping Up With the Kardashians, as seen in the May 6 episode of the show’s 20th and final season. However, she ended up being outvoted by the rest of her family who said it was time to move on.

During the episode, Kris Jenner gathered her daughters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, and Khloé together to discuss the future of KUWTK, filming the meeting on an iPhone so their camera crew didn’t overhear the conversation, and revealing that E! offered another multi-year deal to keep filming. Khloé was immediately resistant to the idea of ending the show. “For me, I'm such a creature of habit so change is scary,” she said, according to PEOPLE. “I’m not good with change and I think there's a lot of change this year so it feels heavy.”

Kim agreed with her sentiment, noting that it was “a big change to say, ‘We’re not doing this anymore,’ and then what are we going to do when we wake up?” However, she was also the first to voice her opinion: “I definitely think it’s time.” Khloé joked that Kourtney “thought it was time three years ago,” referring to her making a fuss about wanting to leave KUWTK during Season 18 — only to keep filming for the past two seasons anyways. Kourtney stood by her position, saying that “it’s not making sense” anymore.

Khloé argued this, acknowledging that everyone would like a break from filming. “I don’t know if that necessarily means like, to stop,” she said. However, when Kourtney and Kim voted “aye” to ending the show in a final poll, she realized there was no going back. “Going into this meeting, I really assumed it would be just a conversation that we’re all going to have,” she said in a confessional. “But it’s definitely clear that everyone's decisions have been made, and that mine would probably be the only one that is against the rest of the family.”

Back in September, when Kim announced that KUWTK would end after its 20th season, Kris told Ryan Seacrest in an interview that Khloé was the most upset over the decision, which tracks with how she felt during the meeting. “I think Khloé is probably the one who is taking it the hardest and really hasn’t stopped crying since we announced,” her mom said. “She's been so sweet and just emotional about it.”

This was also seen in the final scene of the May 6 episode, where the family broke the news to their longtime production crew. Even Kim got emotional, with her iconic crying face making a grand return. “I hope you guys feel respected and appreciated,” Khloé said while starting to tear up, “because even if we don’t say it, I think of you guys as my second family.”