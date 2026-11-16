Khloé Kardashian is tired of the dating pool, too. During the latest episode of her podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, the 42-year-old reality TV star revealed that she’s been “intentionally single” for four years and has no plans to get into a romantic relationship anytime soon.

“I’m so over talking about this, but I have been single, intentionally single, since my son has been born. He’s 4, and I love how present I get to be with my children,” said Kardashian, who is a mom to son Tatum Thompson and 8-year-old daughter True Thompson.

Kardashian’s dating history has been splashed across tabloids and outlets for years, and has been a recurring topic on The Kardashians. She was most recently in a years-long on-again, off-again relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares her two children. On the podcast episode, she also opened up about the questions her friends and family have about her dating life, but set the record straight: she’s at peace with being on her own.

“Everyone’s so concerned about me, like, ‘Why aren’t you dating? You got to do this,’ and I’m like, ‘You guys, I’m so happy,’ ” she explained. “I pay my own bills, I feel like I don’t need that in my life right now.”

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Kardashian also emphasized that choosing not to date has allowed her to be a present mother for her children, and that she values spending time with them, saying it’s something she takes pride in.

“I love that I am in their lives, that I do carpool every day, we do dinner every night together, and it’s intentional. I have them for a blink of an eye,” she said. “And trust me, if I find someone, great.”

For now, though, Kardashian assured everyone that she’s “not lonely,” and that if she ever did feel a way about being single, she would return to her romance journey. “If I felt any of those things, I could go out and figure that out.”

She added, “When I am older, and when they are out and don’t want to be around me, I will have so many great memories. ... And I won’t regret this.”