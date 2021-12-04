Maralee Nichols, the personal trainer who says Khloé Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson fathered her baby, is doubling down on paternity claims now that she’s given birth. Nichols shared the first photos of her newborn son, Angelou Kash Thompson, via Instagram on Friday, Dec. 3, revealing that she’d given her boy the NBA star’s last name. For good measure, she even tagged Thompson — who’s questioned if he’s the baby’s father — in the photo. “First came love, then came you,” she captioned the post.

The Houston-based fitness trainer and chef, who recently moved to Los Angeles, was more direct in a subsequent Instagram story, writing: “I want to thank everyone for your well being wishes. Me and baby are doing great. Right now my heart and mind is on focusing on the baby right now. I am heartbroken that Angelou’s father doesn’t want to be in his life. I am hoping this lawsuit will bring us together and we can be a family.”

According to court documents obtained by the Daily Mail, Nichols claims the baby was conceived in a Houston hotel during Thompson’s 30th birthday celebration in March — when he and on-and-off girlfriend Khloé Kardashian were reportedly still together. Thompson admitted to having “sexual intercourse” with Nichols multiple times in his hotel room after attending a party, but said she initiated the “sexual contact,” and they were only intimate that one night, as well as the following morning. The woman countered via her lawyers, however, that their alleged affair had begun five months earlier, and Nichols saw him on multiple occasions after she got pregnant.

Now Nichols is suing Thompson for child support in a paternity suit, claiming that he attended two doctor appointments in April and May, even reportedly covering the $518 cost of one of them. Thompson filed his own documents in Houston in July requesting a paternity test, and the following month, Nichols presented the court with alleged text messages from the Sacramento Kings basketball pro, who reportedly insisted she get an abortion and offered her $750,000 in hush money. (Thompson denied sending the messages, but also conceded that his “contact information is present” in them. The lawsuit is reportedly still ongoing.)

“You know how I feel. My feelings haven’t changed at all. [I] won’t be involved at all,” a screenshot of the alleged exchange read, in part. “Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It’s completely wrong. You are aware that I’m retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who’s unemployed.”

Just days before Angelou was reportedly conceived, Kardashian celebrated Thompson’s birthday with their 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson. (The NBA pro is also father to son Prince Thompson, with ex Jordan Craig.) Despite multiple cheating scandals — including with Jordyn Woods in 2019 — the couple reunited, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum even posted a sentimental birthday tribute on March 13.

“The ones that are meant to be are the ones who go through everything that is designed to tear them apart and they come out even stronger than they were before,’ the reality star wrote alongside a family photo. “Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you. I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything.”

Although Kardashian has yet to directly comment on Thompson’s latest scandal going public, some fans believe she subtly responded to the allegations in recent cryptic Instagram Stories. Among the quotes she shared in recent days is one about not having “time for negative energy.” As of late October, a source told E! News that there was “no label” on their relationship status at the time, however, and so she may stay out of the public fray completely. Only time will tell.