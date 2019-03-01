Sometimes you have to let the words speak for themselves. Khloé Kardashian addressed cheating in an Instagram Story post, and it's the most direct reference she's made so far to the recent Tristan Thompson cheating rumors. Of course, nobody has confirmed media reports that Thompson allegedly cheated with Kylie Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods, but Kardashian's thinly veiled message seems to be pretty telling regardless. (Bustle previously reached out to reps for Kardashian, Thompson, and Woods, but did not hear back.)

In the afternoon of Thursday, Feb. 28, she shared the following block of text via her IG Stories:

"Remember: they cheated because they wanted to, they lied because they could, and now they're sorry because they got caught. It's always about them. You did nothing to cause or deserve it."

While both TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked's Feb. 19 articles stating that Woods and Thompson reportedly hooked up at a house party remain unverified, both E! News and Us Weekly have since confirmed that the parents to 10-month-old daughter True have indeed broken up.

The closest Kardashian has come to explicitly addressing her difficult time before now came in the form of a Feb. 26 tweet to her fans. "Hi loves, wanted you to know that I appreciate you!" she wrote. "I’ve been reading your kind words and they really are a blessing to me. I love you! Thank you Thank you! I’ll be back when I’m in the mood to chat with you all. Until then remember to be kind to one another."

Otherwise, she's seemingly relied solely on cryptic — and heartbreaking — social media posts to express her emotions. The same day she shared the post about cheating, she also uploaded two other pertinent messages to her IG Stories. While one focused on feeling gratitude for the people you already do have in your life, another post included the following quote: "You ever notice people would rather stop speaking to you instead of apologizing when they're wrong."

Last week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted three different quotes to her Instagram Story, as well as an image of a crying woman. One devastating post said, "the worst pain is gettin hurt by a person you explained your pain to." Read another, "If they ask you about me, tell them: 'She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her.'"

It's entirely possible that the NBA pro is seeing her messages, too. After the Good American co-founder posted a playful photo with sisters Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, Thompson "liked" her post, per E! News. This was about as much social media activity anyone had seen from the Cleveland Cavaliers player since he referred to the Woods cheating rumors as "FAKE NEWS" in a since-deleted tweet last week.

For her part, Woods is scheduled for an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith's The Red Table Talk on Friday, March 2. Maybe once Kylie's one-time-BFF becomes the first person to publicly speak on the cheating rumors, Kardashian and/or Thompson will follow suit.

Until that happens, however, fans will have to continue to read between the lines of the reality star's social media posts, as they continue to try to keep up with the sad saga.