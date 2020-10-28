Khloé Kardashian Describes Her "Crazy" Coronavirus Symptoms In New KUWTK Teaser

The coronavirus pandemic affected the Kardashian family more than fans expected. Khloé Kardashian revealed that she had COVID-19 earlier this year in a new Keeping Up With the Kardashians teaser, released on Wednesday, Oct. 28. In a preview for the upcoming episode, set to air on Oct. 29, Khloé confirmed her diagnosis in a self-recorded video, but said she was expected to make a full recovery.

"Just found out that I do have corona," she said. "I have been in my room. It's gonna be fine, but it was really bad for a couple days." The star went on to describe her symptoms, which included vomiting, constant shaking, hot and cold flashes, and an unusual headache that was more painful than those she typically experiences. "I suffer from migraines, but this was the craziest headache," she explained. "I wouldn't say it was a migraine. The coughing, my chest would burn when I would cough."

In confessionals recorded from their home, Khloé's sister Kim and mom Kris Jenner expressed concern over her symptoms as they awaited her test results. "My gut tells me she does [have it], just because she's so sick," Kim said. "That really scares me for her, 'cause I can tell that she's now getting scared and that she's really nervous about it." However, Khloé seemed to be in good spirits and optimistic about her recovery. "Let me tell you, this s*it is real," she concluded. "But we're all going to get through this. Pray that if we follow orders, we're all going to be OK. May God bless us all."

Back in May, it was revealed that KUWTK's 19th season would address the coronavirus pandemic head on, showing what the Kardashian-Jenner clan did during quarantine using self-recorded footage from their respective homes. In a previous trailer, Kylie Jenner revealed that someone in her circle had contracted COVID-19. "It's just scary when someone so close to home has tested positive," she said in a video.

Luckily, Khloé has since recovered, recently joining her family on a private island vacation to celebrate Kim's 40th birthday. Production has also started once again on KUWTK, which will end its 14-year run with its 20th season, set to air in early 2021. According to Kris, Khloé is having the hardest time coming to terms with the show's end. "I think Khloé… is probably the one who is taking it the hardest and really hasn't stopped crying since we announced," her mom told Ryan Seacrest in September. "She's been so sweet and just emotional about it."