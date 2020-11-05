Khloé Kardashian Is Not Here For Those Claims That She Didn't Encourage Voting

After sharing some advice for those of us who are still experiencing election anxiety, Khloé Kardashian shut down accusations that her family didn't do enough to encourage voting. On Nov. 4, the reality star tweeted that she was "seeing so many people [who] were unable to sleep" as they awaited the results of the presidential race between Donald Trump and Joe Biden. "Even people not from this country. Many are riddled with nerves. Try to take care of yourselves today," she wrote.

Despite encouraging her followers to try "30 mins of praying or meditation" in order to look after themselves, Kardashian added that she has also been struggling with the uncertainty of the nation's future. "I haven't slept, not for a minute!!" she wrote, explaining that her "anxiety [is] on a 10 10 10." While most of the reality star's followers shared their own concerns about the election, one follower claimed that Kardashian and her family didn't do enough to "push the vote" ahead of Nov. 3, despite being "huge influencers."

"My family & I have encouraged the importance of voting, registering to vote and using your platforms," Kardashian responded. "We have been posting for weeks [and] weeks where people can register. Where people can vote. We have made it super simplistic/easy. Please be fully informed before u make untrue claims."

As the Good American founder said, the famous family has indeed done quite a bit to promote voting and voter registration in recent months. Kendall Jenner encouraged fans to vote while sharing photos from her controversial birthday party on Halloween, while Kim Kardashian shared a selfie with an "I Voted" sticker on Nov. 3. "If you are in line when the hours of operation close at the polls, they are required to stay open and allow you to vote, so do not get out of line," she wrote.

However, it was the youngest member of the famous family, Kylie Jenner, who actually did the most to promote voting and voter registration with the thirst trap she shared on Instagram on Sep. 28, which directed fans to Vote.org. A spokesperson for Vote.org told The Hill on Oct. 1 that the site saw a 1500% increase in traffic from Instagram after Jenner shared her post, as well as an 80% total increase in users interacting with the voter registration tool.

"Following Kylie Jenner's Instagram post, the surge in interactions with Vote.org's registration verification tool speaks to an energy among young Americans who want to make sure their voices are heard this election," CEO Andrea Hailey said in a statement. "By making voting easier, and in turn, getting more people to vote, we create a stronger, more representative democracy."

Although they all promoted the importance of voting in the 2020 election, none of the Kardashian-Jenners revealed whether or not they voted for Kanye West as part of his short-lived presidential bid. The rapper — who shared a video voting for himself on Twitter on Nov. 3 — conceded the following day with a one-word Twitter post before promising that he would attempt to run for office again in 2024.