The Richest Kardashian Is Worth More Than $1 Billion & Her Siblings Are Far Behind

Any family with a net worth in the tens of millions is considered extremely rich, but the Kardashians aren’t your average rich family. They’re exceptionally wealthy. Every single one of them. The eight best-known members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan — parents Kris and Caitlyn as well as their children Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie, Kendall and Rob — all have individual net worths of at least $10 million, with four of them claiming more than $100 million in assets.

As a family, they are reportedly worth more than $2.2 billion. To put that figure into perspective, their wealth is greater than the GDP of more than two dozen countries. So, who is the richest member of the Kardashians? And where did they get all that money? With Keeping Up With The Kardashians having ended after 20 seasons of iconic moments and the family’s new Hulu programs coming at some point in 2022, let’s investigate.

What Is Kim Kardashian’s Net Worth?

The richest Kardashian is the most famous and recognizable of the clan: Kim Kardashian. In 2021, Forbes finally declared Kim a billionaire, and right now her net worth is set at $1.2 billion, according to Forbes. The money started flowing in from the first reality series, but that turned out to be just the beginning.

Now, Kardashian makes more from her fragrance and cosmetics company KKW Beauty, and her majority stake in the shapewear line Skims is worth more than $200 million. Kim replaces her sister Kylie as the only billionaire in the family — at least for the moment.

What Is Kylie Jenner’s Net Worth?

The youngest of the bunch is also one of the wealthiest, and for a while, she stood out as the member who had amassed the largest net worth, though that is no longer the case. Kylie Jenner makes tens of millions from TV, but the bulk of her massive fortune comes to her from her company Kylie Cosmetics, which has revolutionized selling makeup on the internet to the masses.

In 2019, Jenner made headlines and sparked intense social media chatter when Forbes made the bold statement that not only was she worth $1 billion, but that she was the “youngest self-made billionaire.” Many suggested that she wasn’t really “self-made,” while others insisted that she had worked very hard to build her own empire. The conversation changed dramatically in 2020 when the magazine published a follow-up article titled “Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web Of Lies — And Why She’s No Longer A Billionaire” that alleged the mogul was involved in some tricky financial practices that inflated her net worth.

What Is Kris Jenner’s Net Worth?

To say that Kris Jenner has made a lot of money off the backs of her kids is putting it mildly. Sure, the “momager” to the most famous family of reality TV has worked incredibly hard to create the brand that is Kardashian and keep it strong, but much of the cash she claims as her own comes to her courtesy of her offspring. The powerful negotiator reportedly takes 10% of everything all of her children make, and it’s easy to understand how that adds up quickly.

What Is Caitlyn Jenner’s Net Worth?

The athlete and TV personality formerly known as Bruce Jenner has enjoyed a lifetime of celebrity, and all of her various activities have helped make her a rich woman. First, Jenner reaped the rewards of being an Olympic athlete and all the endorsement deals that typically follow that success. Since then, she’s appeared on a number of TV shows (like her own I Am Cait), launched a number of products, and published a best-selling memoir. Recently, Caitlyn had political aspirations on her mind, though she did not perform well in her run for governor of California.

What Is Kourtney Kardashian’s Net Worth?

Kourtney has now made money by appearing on an incredible nine different reality TV programs connected to and including the original KUWTK, and a tenth is surely coming soon, as the women are ending their successful run at E! and moving to Hulu. The mother of three has also made quite a bit of cash from her social media accounts, as she can request more than $100,000 per branded post because she stands out as one of the most-followed accounts on Instagram.

What Is Khloé Kardashian’s Net Worth?

One of the middle children in the family, Khloé has found some success in a number of different projects, though none of them have taken off in the same way that some of her richer sisters have enjoyed. That’s certainly not to say she’s not doing very well for herself. Khloé used to co-own and co-run the DASH boutique stores that the siblings operated when their show KUWTK first began, but those have since closed. She has also launched five spin-off programs, including Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, and Khloé & Lamar, all of which have netted her a pretty penny.

What Is Kendall Jenner’s Net Worth?

All of the Kardashian women are noted for their beauty, but Kendall may have made the most money off of her looks of the entire group. In 2017, Forbes declared Kendall the highest-paid model in the world, ending a decade-plus-long winning streak enjoyed by Gisele Bundchen. That year, Kendall raked in $22 million from strutting down catwalks, appearing in magazines, and working with top-tier brands, and she has been able to expand into additional partnerships more recently.

What Is Rob Kardashian’s Net Worth?

Significantly less wealthy than every other member of the Kardashian family, brother Rob is still a multi-millionaire, though he doesn’t have the same profile as his sisters (especially after he was banned from Instagram). In addition to appearing on (but not really starring in) the brood’s various TV shows, Rob launched his own sock company called Arthur George, but a quick look at the brand’s website suggests that’s not where the bulk of his millions have come from. Lately he’s been promoting what appears to be his own hot sauce.

In the decade since the Kardashians became a household name, Rob has bounced from project to project and found paychecks by co-managing failed musical act BG5 as well as appearing on reality shows like Dancing With the Stars, The Choice, and his own Rob & Chyna.