Even SKIMS couldn’t help Kim Kardashian with this wardrobe malfunction — or “fashion emergency,” as she called it. On the Oct. 12 episode of The Kardashians Season 4, the reality star opened up about a major latex blunder that occurred just minutes before she was due to speak at a Miami business event for her private equity company SKKY Partners, which left “my whole ass” hanging out.

In a confessional, Kardashian recalls the incident with equal parts anxiety and humor, revealing that her leggings were torn apart with just one simple move. “My hand goes through the latex pants and completely rips the pants,” she recalled. “I am freaking the f*ck out. This is a serious, serious, serious business thing and already, I’m like, ‘Ooh, I’m pushing it with the latex leggings.’ But my thing is, I want to be me. Please God, do not rip anymore, or I’m like f*cked.”

The SKIMS founder then showed an iPhone video of her team attempting to glue the torn latex piece back to her derrière in the bathroom. “You guys, this whole piece came off,” she said. “They’re trying to glue it back on me with wig tape. They’re gluing my a**. I only have one outfit and my conference starts in 20 minutes, and I have to sit there for three hours.”

Kim Kardashian in 2023. MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

They were mostly unsuccessful and realized that they would have to cover Kardashian’s faux pas with a really long blazer, making her very nervous about her talk. “I don’t know if it’s going to rip to the front,” she said. “But I cannot be late for the talk, because that’s why I’m here. And thank God my blazer was long. I had no other options.”

Luckily, nobody noticed that anything was off and the event went by like a breeze — literally. “I was so scared they were just gonna keep on,” she recalled. “I just was dying inside sitting up on stage feeling a breeze in my a**.”

Kardashian is no stranger to the occasional wardrobe malfunction. Most recently, after the 2023 Met Gala, her dazzling pearl-encrusted Schiaparelli gown started coming undone as she was arriving back at her hotel, with the strings of pearls at the bottom starting to fall to the ground. But as always, she handled the situation like a pro, simply proceeding to walk inside.

Apparently, she had already dealt with some lost pearls before walking the red carpet, making this blunder not a huge deal. “Some popped on the way, and I told my daughter to grab them all,” she told Vogue. “They’re real pearls and she was putting them all in her purse.” Luckily, the malfunction happened only after she left the soiree.