Hulu is going all in on The Kardashians. Even before the third season dropped in May, the Disney-owned streamer renewed the reality show for an additional 20 episodes, extending through Season 6. It seems the famous Kardashian-Jenner family has no intentions of stopping there either, with executive producer Danielle King joking to Deadline in June that the show will continue airing all the way until Kim Kardashian’s now-10-year-old daughter North West gets married in the future.

At the time, King’s fellow EP Ben Winston also revealed that Season 4 filming was already well underway, too, telling the outlet that production was going “great.” Despite making “a real significant step forward” when the series launched on Hulu in April 2022, he added that navigating the show’s future remains unpredictable. (Keeping Up with the Kardashians already aired for 20 seasons on E! before bowing in 2021.) “What scares me and what excites me about this show is I’ve got no idea what Season 5 is going to be about and Season 6, which for a controlled maniac, you are like, ‘Oh god, what if they do nothing? What if they just want to watch TV?'” he admitted, while discussing how The Kardashians “will continue to evolve.”

The reality TV mainstays have yet to take their feet off the gas, though, so here’s everything to know about The Kardashians Season 4 so far.

The Kardashians Season 4 Cast

Of course, the core cast is all expected to return, including Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and matriarch Kris Jenner. (The Kardashian-Jenners also serve as executive producers.) In addition to seeing more of the sisters’ growing modern families, including their children and partners, past and present, including Travis Barker, Scott Disick, and Corey Gamble, expect to see the usual suspects in the cast of supporting characters, too.

The Kardashians Season 4 Storylines

Kim was reportedly spotted filming Season 4 in New York City as early as May, giving fans a hint at some potential storylines. While the Skims founder has been gearing up for her American Horror Story debut, the following month, Kourtney also surprised Travis with her pregnancy announcement at one of his concerts. Kylie, who recently reconciled with one-time BFF Jordyn Woods following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, has also been rumored to be dating Timothée Chalamet, and Kendall, for her part, has been in a reported romance with Bad Bunny.

Expect to see signature Kardashian-Jenner sibling drama, too. “You film it, and we think we’re good and we make up, and then you edit it, and then I’m seeing all the things she’s saying about me behind my back, and she’s seeing all the things I’m saying about her behind her back,” Kim explained on the Today show in May. “The tension rises all over again, and then you have to wait more months for the audience to see it and get everyone else’s opinions. . . . But at the end of the day, we still love sharing our life, and I don’t see that changing anytime soon.”

The Kardashians Season 4 Premiere Date

Though there was only a three-month gap between the first and second seasons, the third installment premiered after a six-month hiatus. Kourtney previously revealed she was filming Season 3 in September 2022, ahead of the May premiere. That said, The Kardashians is likely to return in late 2023 or early 2024, but Hulu has yet to announce a Season 4 premiere date.

This post will be updated as more The Kardashians Season 4 details become available.