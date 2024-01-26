Kim Kardashian is once again staking her claim as a beauty maven with a new makeup line under her SKKN by Kim brand. But if she has it her way, her kids won’t be following suit.

In a new interview with Bustle, Kardashian revealed that her 10-year-old daughter, North West, isn’t interested in beauty trends — but there’s one thing she regrets letting her try.

“I look back and there's times when I remember I let my daughter wear a red lip once for Christmas,” she tells Bustle. “Would I do that now? Probably not.”

Fortunately, West isn’t taking makeup too seriously. “I don't think she’s there yet to where she is going into Sephora and trying on stuff,” she says.

Instead, West prefers doing other people’s makeup, especially her mom’s. In 2022, she handled Kardashian’s glam for Thanksgiving dinner and shared the process on TikTok. She loves doing the same thing with her friends.

Kim Kardashian and daughter North West attend the Western Conference Semifinal Playoff game on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Of course, that means Kardashian’s makeup drawer isn’t safe. “You know what, they are always trying to use everything that I have in my drawers,” she says. “I'm down for the artistry. I think it's fun when they're trying it all and expressing themselves.”

West has especially shown an interest in using prosthetics and special effects makeup to turn people into fun things and creatures. On Hulu’s The Kardashians, she transformed her mom into “Anica,” her new art teacher, and had her prank everyone in their house, including her 6-year-old sister, Chicago, and grandmother Kris Jenner.

“At least with my oldest daughter, she just likes to dress her friends up and do makeup looks, whether it's like Pikachu or the Grinch,” Kardashian says. “We were at Saks in the makeup department the other night and she tested something but put a heart on her face with it. I'm like, I don't think that's really why you use eyeliner.”