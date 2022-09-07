After years of petty comments that she became famous without possessing any remarkable talent, Kim Kardashian has finally revealed her true talent — or rather, talents. Speaking to Interview Magazine on Sept. 6, the reality star said she actually has a “million f*cking talents” and named just a few of them. “I can cook well, use my toes for anything,” she revealed. “I could tell you the weirdest f*cking sh*t on the planet.”

The SKIMS founder then clarified what she thinks her biggest talent is, which relates to her many businesses and product ranges, including her recently launched SKKN line. “I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time,” she said. “I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know.”

Kardashian went on to reflect on her reputation for not having any talent, which she thinks is due to her family becoming famous from their first reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “I think it came from people saying, ‘What are you famous for?’ And I’m like, ‘Well, we have a TV show.’ But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that,” she explained. “But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, ‘Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?’ And I’m like, ‘Didn’t know I needed one.’”

Kardashian and her entire family have been criticized for virtually their entire careers for having a perceived lack of talent. Barbara Walters famously told Kardashian, her sisters Khloé and Kourtney, and their momager Kris Jenner that they “don’t have any talent” in a 2011 interview, despite naming the family as one of her “10 Most Fascinating People” that year. “You don't really act, you don't sing, you don't dance,” Walters remarked, leading Khloé to point out that they’re “still entertaining people” on reality TV. “I think it's more of a challenge for you to go on a reality show and get people to fall in love with you for being you,” Kardashian added.

The reality star expanded on her sentiment in a 2016 interview on 60 Minutes, claiming that the success of her brand speaks for itself. “It is a talent to have a brand that’s really successful off of getting people to like you for you,” she explained. “I would think that has to involve some kind of talent, you know?”