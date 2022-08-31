Kim Kardashian Just Made The Barbiecore Trend Her Own

Hot pink has run away with this year’s fashion crown, and with the live-action Barbie movie due to be released next year, the trend is likely to be here for a while. The latest celeb to embrace the Barbiecore aesthetic is none other than Kim Kardashian herself. Channelling a cross between army Barbie and Action Man, the star posted a picture of herself rocking a camo Balenciaga minidress. Never one to do things by halves, the mum-of-four fully embraced the look, styling her peroxide blonde locks in a chic up-do as she posed for the camera. The Kardashian sister captioned the fashion moment “Balenci Barbie,” in a nod to the Spanish designer and the current upsurge in doll-inspired dressing.

Alongside the show-stopping dress, Kim K brought together the look with a platinum ‘90s style Fendi bag and see-through flip-flop wedges by Yeezy (her ex-husband Kanye West’s brand). She also wins bonus nostalgia points for posing for a mirror selfie like it’s 2004 all over again.

Sparked by Valentino’s retina-searing PP Pink Collection and the upcoming Barbie film, directed by Greta Gerwig (Ladybird, Little Women), everyone from Anne Hathaway to Harry Styles has been hopping aboard this summer’s hot pink bus. And Kim isn’t the only member of the Kardashian troop to take inspiration, either. Her sister Khloe has also been spotted sporting the all-pink look, donning Balenciaga boots, a hot pink Hermes bag, and a similar shade of fuchsia as she attended the launch of the new Kylie Cosmetics line. It’s also not Kim’s first pink rodeo, as the star wore a daring hot pink look to a Saturday Night Live after-party last October.

Maybe the legions of celebs turning to this year’s most in-demand colour are eager to try and out-neon Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie, who play Ken and Barbie, respectively, in the upcoming film. The pair were spotted filming for Barbie on Los Angeles’ Venice Beach earlier this year in matching neon roller blading outfits. Out next summer (Jul. 21, 2023, to be precise) the hotly-awaited film wrapped filming last month.

It’s safe to say we probably haven’t seen the last of celebs donning the hot pink trend, and we’re very much here for it.