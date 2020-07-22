Kim Kardashian's Statement On Kanye West's Mental Health Asks For Compassion

After days of public speculation about Kanye West's mental health, focusing on his erratic behavior on Twitter and the presidential campaign trail, his wife has finally broken her silence. Kim Kardashian released a comment on Kanye West and bipolar disorder on July 22, asking for compassion during this difficult time. West has been open about his diagnosis in the past, even referencing it in his lyrics, and though neither he, nor anybody close to him, including his wife, has commented on his current state, many online have speculated that he might be in the midst of a manic episode.

"As many of you know, Kanye has bi-polar disorder," Kardashian began. "I've never spoken publicly about how this has affected us at home because I am very protective of our children and Kanye's right to privacy when it comes to his health." However, she continued, saying that she felt the need to speak out now "because of the stigma and misconceptions about mental health."

If you or someone you know is seeking help for mental health concerns, visit the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) website, or call 1-800-950-NAMI(6264). For confidential treatment referrals, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) website, or call the National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP(4357). In an emergency, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) or call 911.