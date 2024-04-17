King Charles is poised to break royal tradition at Buckingham Palace. After more than five years of renovations, the reigning monarch will open the palace's East Wing to the public for the first time in history throughout July and August 2024.

The East Wing encompasses the front of the historic residence, which includes the Principal Floor and the famous Buckingham Palace balcony, where the royal family has gathered for public appearances since the 1800s.

The forthcoming tours, priced at £75.00 ($93), will see visitors discover the Wing’s history and explore highlights from the royal collection.

Designed by architect Edward Blore, the East Wing was constructed between 1847 and 1849 during Queen Victoria’s expansion of Buckingham Palace. Much of the interiors were inspired by King George IV’s (Victoria’s uncle) love of Asian art and design, and the Wing’s principal rooms, including the Yellow Drawing Room and the Centre Room, feature Chinese-themed décor.

At the suggestion of Prince Albert, the Buckingham Palace balcony facing toward the historic Mall was constructed to ensure the royal family could be visible to the British public during important events, including Coronation and Jubilee celebrations.

Buckingham Palace. Future Publishing/Future Publishing/Getty Images

This isn’t the only long-standing tradition King Charles will break at a royal residence this summer. It was previously announced that visitors will be permitted to tour the once-private quarters of Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, between July 1 and August 4.

The castle is traditionally the British monarch’s summer residence of choice and has been the site of some major royal milestones, including in September 2022, when Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 at Balmoral after 70 years on the throne.

“For the first time since the castle was completed in 1855, we have been granted permission to take you on a private tour with our experienced guides,” the official Balmoral site reads. “You will learn about the origins of the Castle and how it has been loved by generations of the Royal family.”

Tickets, which have since sold out, set guests back £100 ($126) for standard admission, while the more expensive afternoon tea package was priced at £150 ($189.51)