Celebrity Guests Arrive At King Charles III’s Coronation

Music icons, politicians, and more have shown up for the royal ceremony.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort travelling in the Diamond Jubi...
Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

King Charles’ coronation is underway, and famous faces from the world of TV, film, music, and politics have shown up to witness the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey. This includes singer Katy Perry, who will also perform at the coronation concert on May 7.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another music icon in attendance is Grammy winner Lionel Richie, who will also perform at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7.

