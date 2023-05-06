Celebrity
Music icons, politicians, and more have shown up for the royal ceremony.
Jeff Spicer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
King Charles’ coronation is underway, and famous faces from the world of TV, film, music, and politics have shown up to witness the historic ceremony at Westminster Abbey. This includes singer Katy Perry, who will also perform at the coronation concert on May 7.
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Another music icon in attendance is Grammy winner Lionel Richie, who will also perform at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday, May 7.