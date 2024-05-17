King Charles’ reign is proving rather lucrative. According to the 2024 Sunday Times Rich List, the British monarch is currently the 258th richest person in the United Kingdom, with an estimated net worth of $770 million.

Per the outlet, Charles’ wealth has increased by $12 million in a single year. It has also far surpassed that of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who was worth an estimated $468 million in the months before her death in September 2022.

The reigning monarch’s wealth took a hit in 1996 following his divorce settlement with the late Princess Diana, which reportedly cost him $21 million.

“He became prudent at tucking away some money from the Duchy after that wipeout [of capital],” a former royal aide told the Sunday Times. “We’re not talking vast sums here — several tens of millions, no more. There have been suggestions that Camilla brought a good deal of money into their relationship, but that’s really not correct.”

Charles’ earnings bounced back with profits from the private royal estate, the Duchy of Cornwall, which “provides an annual income of £21m which The Prince uses to support himself, his children and their families.”

The King’s Royal Assets

Charles also has a number of royal assets, including properties like Highgrove House in Gloucestershire, Balmoral Castle in Scotland, and Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, the latter of which is reportedly worth more than $360 million.

The British monarch also cashes in on the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant. Set up in 2012, the grant is given to the royal family by the UK Government to help fund official duties, and to maintain royal residences such as Buckingham Palace

“Funding for the Sovereign Grant comes from a percentage of the profits of the Crown Estate revenue (initially set at 15%),” the royal family’s website explains. “The grant will be reviewed every five years by the Royal Trustees (the Prime Minister, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, and the Keeper of the Privy Purse).”

Prince William’s Deep Pockets

Heir to the throne Prince William is also reportedly raking it in. CelebrityNetWorth estimates the Prince of Wales has a net worth of $100 million, while the Daily Express claims William could be worth over $1 billion after taking over the Duchy of Cornwall from his father.