King Charles' Royal Wardrobe Malfunction Is Going Viral

Even royalty can fall victim to a wardrobe mishap. On July 17, King Charles attended the State Opening of Parliament ceremony in London, where he outlined the proposed legislation of the U.K. Government. However, all eyes were on the monarch’s attire, which appeared to cause him grief.

In footage shared on TikTok by Sky News, Charles is seen struggling with his royal robe after taking his seat at the historic event. One of the King’s page boys then rushed to assist with the robe, attempting to lay it on the floor beside Charles, who was visibly irritated by the hiccup.

After fixing the brief wardrobe mishap, the British monarch appeared to express his gratitude to his page boy, quietly telling them, “Thank you. Thank you.”

The now-viral clip soon caught the attention of royalists online, who commented on the King’s reaction. “That robe was stressing Charles out!” one user wrote on TikTok, while another joked, “Oh he was ready to storm out of that room.”

This isn’t the first time King Charles has grappled with a royal mishap in public. In September 2022, the monarch attended his Accession Council following the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. As People reported at the time, Charles couldn’t hide his irritation over a cluttered desk while signing the Accession Proclamation.

HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty Images

A few days after signing the Proclamation in 2022, the King ran into trouble with a leaking pen in Northern Ireland. In a viral video posted by ABC News, Charles was shown struggling to sign his name, before handing the pen to his wife, Queen Camilla, revealing his hands to be covered in ink. “I can't bear this bloody thing! Every stinking time,” he said, while cleaning his hands.

Charles Broke Royal Tradition

Meanwhile, the King recently broke royal family protocol during a trip to the Channel Islands with Queen Camilla.

On July 16, the couple explored the region’s St. Peter Port seafront and greeted royal spectators. In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter) by the BBC, Charles exchanges words with an elderly woman in the crowd, and in a rare move, allowed her to kiss him on the cheek.