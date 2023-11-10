King Charles III hit a significant royal milestone, but his eldest grandchild, Prince George, wasn’t there to witness it.

On Nov. 8, Charles and Queen Camilla attended the State Opening of Parliament at the Palace of Westminster, a ceremony that ushers in the start of the United Kingdom’s parliamentary year.

Charles delivered a speech outlining the current government’s proposed legislation at the historic event, which was more significant than usual this year as it marked the first Opening of Parliament of Charles’ reign.

As per People, six Pages of Honor, who fulfill duties such as carrying the robes of Charles and Camilla, were also in attendance — including Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Nicholas Barclay, Ralph Tollemache, and Arthur Elliot, who were all featured in the King’s Coronation ceremony.

Prince George, who also served as a Page of Honor at his grandfather’s Coronation, did not attend. However, it appears there might be a simple reason as to why.

Ralph Tollemache, Prince George of Wales, Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, and Nicholas Barclay. Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

According to Gert’s Royals, royal family members “do not typically serve as Pages of Honour, except for extra special occasions like coronations. That is why Prince George only served as Page for the Coronation.”

George Made History As A Page Of Honor

After serving as a Page of Honor at King Charles’ Coronation on May 6, The Telegraph reported that George was the youngest heir to the throne in history to participate in the ceremony.

“We're all very excited about Prince George's role in the coronation,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson said ahead of the historic Coronation. “It will be an incredibly special moment.”

Prince George attends King Charles’ coronation. MARK LARGE/AFP/Getty Images

Camilla Almost Broke Royal Protocol

While many were pondering George’s absence at Charles’ State Opening of Parliament on Nov. 8, all eyes were also on Camilla, who narrowly avoided a royal mishap.

In footage of the ceremony, Camilla was seen sitting down ahead of her husband, deviating from royal protocol that expects a reigning monarch to take their seat first.

However, Camilla clocked her mistake just in time, allowing the King to sit down first and begin proceedings.