King Charles' Waxwork Has Been Attacked With Cake By Just Stop Oil Protestors

Adding to a recent spate of public protests in high-profile museums and art galleries, climate activist group Just Stop Oil has thrown in the face of Madame Tussauds’ King Charles III waxwork. After smearing, what appeared to be chocolate cake, all over the His Majesty’s likeness, two protestors removed their jackets to reveal white slogan t-shirts bearing the name of the coalition group, Just Stop Oil. Addressing the room, the protestors exclaimed: “The science is clear. The demand is simple: just stop new oil and gas. It’s a piece of cake.”

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “We responded quickly to an incident at Madame Tussauds after two people threw food at a statue at approximately 10:50 a.m. They have both been arrested for criminal damage.” Soon after, the authorities issues an update, adding: “Four people have been arrested for criminal damage related to this incident.”

Just Stop Oil later posted about the action on its social media, naming the two activists as Eilidh McFadden, 20, from Glasgow, and Tom Johnson, 29, from Sunderland. Elaborating on why this particular waxwork was targeted, the group wrote: “The action takes place a few weeks ahead of [United Nations Climate Change Conference] COP 27 which King Charles III has reportedly abandoned plans to attend and deliver a speech at, on the advice of the then, now former, Prime Minister Liz Truss.”

In recent weeks, the activist group, who is campaigning to bring an end to the UK’s reliance on non-renewable fossil fuels. has hit headlines on multiple occasions. Earlier this month a pair of activists threw soup over Van Gogh’s painting Sunflowers at the National Gallery. Over the weekend (Oct. 22-23), hundreds of protesters banded together to block central London roads. One set caught attention by glueing themselves to the iconic Abbey Road crossing, made famous, of course, by The Beatles. Arrests were made in relation to the incidents. Elsewhere, the group has spent the whole of October occupying Westminster.