Kit From The Bachelor Has A Famous Mom

Competing on Matt James' season of The Bachelor isn't Kit Keenan's first brush with fame: her mom is fashion designer Cynthia Rowley, who's known for her fun, whimsical designs. She'll definitely be serving looks on the show, as Chris Harrison said in a live video announcing the cast that Kit had boxes of outfits shipped to the place they were filming. "Think Carrie Bradshaw, Sex and the City vibe," he said.

At 21, Kit is also the youngest contestant on Matt's season, but her ABC bio says she's very ready for a serious commitment. She's looking for a man who's open, direct, honest, and can keep up with socialite lifestyle in New York City (where Matt also currently lives). Here's what else to know about the self-proclaimed straight-shooter.

Kit's Job

Kit is currently a student at New York University, but she's not waiting until graduation to kickstart her career. She's collaborated with multiple artists to sell clothing under her own brand, KIT (which she started with savings from modeling gigs). She also creates content for various fashion and wellness brands, and she and her mom co-host a podcast called Ageless on which they "discuss the concept of agelessness in life and career through the lens of our own mother-daughter relationship," Kit told HerCampus in April.

“About a year ago, I began to really think about my purpose online," she continued. "While posting photos of myself was a great way to receive personal validation, I realized I wasn’t building towards anything or connecting with my followers in any meaningful way. I started incorporating wellness advice into my feed, as health and fitness are such big parts of my life offline."

Kit's Instagram

Kit's feed is naturally filled with lots of fashion shots, but she also posts skincare and workout tutorials, recipes, and baking videos, because baking is her "form of meditation."

Kit Knows What She Wants

As her ABC bio reads: "Most guys she meets don't match her maturity level" or her emotional intelligence, but she has a good feeling that Matt will. If that doesn't work out, Bennett Jordan is still single.