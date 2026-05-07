Miley Cyrus lived the “Best of Both Worlds” as her Disney Channel alter-ego Hannah Montana — but KJ Apa may not feel the same. Fans have long suspected that the actor is the real mastermind behind Mr. Fantasy, a TikTok star-turned-musician who broke the Internet in 2025 and looks eerily similar to the Riverdale alum. But according to Apa, it’s a case of straight-up identity theft.

On May 6, Apa took to Instagram to explain his conundrum, saying he didn’t think the rumor was “even worth addressing,” but it had now “impacted my life personally.” While he didn’t name Mr. Fantasy directly, he referenced the new “Do Me Right” video, which features some of Apa’s Riverdale co-stars and other celebrity cameos, and stated, “I think we all know who I’m talking about.”

“There was recently a music video that was released that included a bunch of people who are really close to me by a guy who’s completely and utterly stolen my image and misappropriated my image and my likeness,” he said in a video. “It’s f*cked up because I just lost out on a huge job and can no longer go in for serious work because people think that I’m a joke because of this guy.”

However, he actually might be playing into the bit and starting beef with... himself? Frankly, I’m just as confused as you are, so let’s break it all down together.

Who The Hell Is Mr. Fantasy?

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Mr. Fantasy is an aspiring singer who quickly went TikTok-viral for his ’70s-esque fashion, wannabe Mick Jagger hair, suspicious British accent, and... interesting (probably fake) teeth. But notably, he suspiciously has the same tattoos as Apa across his body, not to mention very similar eyes and facial structure.

Naturally, fans presumed he was Apa in disguise, not knowing the purpose of this alter-ego but enjoying the hilarity anyway. Regardless of his involvement, Fantasy has managed to attend many industry parties and even perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, becoming known for his over-the-top brand of positivity. And naturally, the two have never been spotted in the same room.

Fantasy has never bashed Apa, but prior to a September interview with The Hollywood Reporter, his “manager” (who just goes by John) hilariously asked over email that the outlet not mention the “silly actor boy TJ Apple.” When they mentioned Apa indirectly, he downplayed their resemblance, saying he was “not bothered” by the comparisons.

“Things bother me sometimes, but I keep my eyes upward, and I keep trudging the happy road of happy destiny,” he said. “I focus on the people whom I love and who love me and that have a positive influence on my life, like James Franco.” (He’s really obsessed with Franco, whose brother Dave is also in the “Do Me Right” video.)

What Does KJ Apa Think?

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Apa rarely commented on the Mr. Fantasy rumors before his post, but when he did, he obviously denied it was him — albeit a bit more jokingly. “Listen, I’m a serious actor, I don’t know what that guy is,” he told Entertainment Tonight in April. “His music sounds good, but I couldn’t tell you anything about him.” While he praised Fantasy’s songs, he said he had no interest in meeting him. “I don’t really have any respect for him, to be honest,” he quipped, laughing.

A couple of weeks later, Apa’s tone switched from mild amusement to total distress with his Instagram post. In his video, he explained that he has no option but to “protect himself” by speaking out publicly, calling Fantasy’s actions “completely f***ing disrespectful.”

“If anyone out there thinks that it’s OK to take someone’s image, literal tattoos, and use it for their own success, [you are] completely wrong,” he said. “I can’t just sit back and watch it happen and see my life, literally everything that I’ve worked hard for, now come to a halt because of this f***ing idiot. That’s all I’ll say.”

OK, But Is He Actually KJ Apa?

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Many celebrities who were fans of or involved in the project seemed to support Apa and distance themselves from Mr. Fantasy in his comments section, with Madelyn Cline writing, “Identity theft is not a joke,” and Zoey Deutch even apologizing for appearing in the “Do Me Right” video.

“I had no idea it was affecting your life like this,” she wrote. “I obviously won’t engage anymore with him and just feel really bad about the whole thing.” However, fans aren’t buying it, theorizing that Apa’s supporters are in on the joke and simply commenting on the post to play along.

For all intents and purposes, Apa is likely Mr. Fantasy, as the resemblance is simply too uncanny. He’s set to release his debut album, Fantasyland, in June, so perhaps he’ll plan a Hannah Montana-esque wig reveal timed to the release. But unless he comes clean or Apa’s team serves the real Fantasy with legal papers, the world may never know.