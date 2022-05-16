Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Are Married – Officially

In what feels a little like deja vu, there is a new – and rather major – development in Kourtney and Travis’s love story. Following their “practice” wedding in Las Vegas in April, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are now officially married, according to new reports. The couple was spotted outside a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California, on May 15, and are believed to be legally wed, having exchanged vows in front of a few close friends and family.

The nuptials were first reported by TMZ and later confirmed by “a source” to People, and is said to be a step towards their next (bigger) celebration: their official wedding in Italy. “They had to get legally married ahead of their big Italian wedding which is happening very soon,” People reports. “All the details are set and the whole family, including the kids, are very excited.”

According to Harper’s Bazaar and the MailOnline, the bride wore a white Dolce and Gabbana minidress with chiffon sleeves and velvet Gianvinto Rossi heels. Kardashian completed her bridal look with a short veil and a gold cross pendant necklace. Barker wore a traditional black tuxedo and matched his wife’s footwear with velvet Rockabilly shoes.

When asked whether she could share any more details about the next wedding, Kris Jenner told People: “I swore secrecy. If I say one thing about marriage, I’m going to get in trouble. I’ll just sit back and not say anything to avoid mishap.”

The newly wedded couple left the courthouse in style, taking a ride in a vintage convertible with a “Just Married” sign attached to the bumper. They were later spotted celebrating with Kardashian’s grandmother at a restaurant in Montecito, which just so happens to be the town where Barker proposed in October 2021.

Their latest exchange of vows comes after their surprise wedding in Vegas on April 6, 2022. After an appearance at the Grammys, the couple made their way over to the One Love Wedding Chapel, where an Elvis impersonator officiated their marriage “(with no license)”, as Kardashian clarified on Instagram at the time.