Kristen Stewart Marries Dylan Meyer In Intimate Wedding Ceremony

Bella Swan is a married woman. On April 20, Kristen Stewart married screenwriter Dylan Meyer after nearly six years of dating and four years of engagement.

According to TMZ, the couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at their Los Angeles home after getting their marriage license at a courthouse earlier in the week. They married in front of a small group of family and friends, including Ashley Benson and her husband, Brandon Davis.

Kristen & Dylan’s Love Story

While Stewart first met Meyer on the set of an unspecified film in 2013, the two didn’t reconnect until six years later. But it didn’t take long for their relationship to become serious. Stewart told Howard Stern in 2019 that they said “I love you” to each other after just two weeks, and they became Instagram-official in October 2019.

In the same interview, Stewart told Stern that she “can’t f*cking wait” to propose, but wanted to wait a “reasonable” amount of time. However, it was Meyer who ended up popping the question, with Stewart wearing her engagement ring for months before confirming that they were engaged in 2021, telling Jimmy Fallon that she “knocked it out of the park.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The pair made their first public appearances together during awards season in 2022, including at the Oscars, where Stewart was nominated for playing Princess Diana in the biopic Spencer. For that reason, she and Meyer halted all wedding planning.

“I’m trying to win an Oscar now,” she joked on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I’ve done a little bit of dreaming, but I haven’t planned anything. I’m a food-obsessed person, so maybe that is, like, the most important part.”

However, Stewart ended up following through on wedding plans that she teased in 2021 during a separate interview on Stern — even though it only happened four years later.

“I want to stay home. I want to be in LA so everyone can come,” she said. “I want it to be pretty chill. I don't want anyone walking anyone down any aisles. We're just going to, like, stand and do vows and f*cking party after. It's kind of just a great excuse to get together and say 'I love you' in front of all your friends."